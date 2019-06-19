 Music Live Extra | Buzz Blog

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Music / Culture

Music Live Extra

More picks for the week ahead

Posted By on June 19, 2019, 2:35 PM

Dirty Revival
  • Morrow Hammack Photography
  • Dirty Revival
Dirty Revival
Portland’s rich and diverse music scene is home to neo-soul group Dirty Revival, one of the best local bands touring the Pacific Northwest. The seven-member band played their first show in 2013, and have been electrifying crowds at festivals and cities all across the country. The band recorded their first self-titled album in 2015, featuring hit track "Lay Me Down." Their music combines the sound of funk and soul with pop and rock, denying any single genre, influenced by ‘60s and ‘70s artists James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Parliament-Funkadelic.

With the band members having been raised in Portland, and seeing the hardships facing modern society, their lyrical composition delivers a message of universal love and equality. The band members have been performing in the music scene since high school, and almost all of them have a formal musical education.

Dirty Revival is also prized for their impressive cover arrangements of classic songs from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Nine Inch Nails and Black Sabbath. Frontwoman Sarah Clarke said in an interview with Little Village Magazine, “We like playing songs people don’t expect from us, and the musical exercise of taking something that strays from our main genre and reworking it to sound like us is a real fun one.”
Thursday, June 20, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden, 9 p.m., $5 cover, facebook.com/funkndive

No Quarter - Led Zeppelin Tribute Band
Few are strangers to the music of the legendary classic rock band, Led Zeppelin. That music inspired and influenced generations of fans afterwards. That’s why Zeppelin fan and guitarist Brian Christiansen formed tribute band No Quarter over a decade ago. Christiansen named the band after Led Zeppelin’s song "No Quarter" from the Houses of the Holy album. His inspiration to start the band came after seeing a Beatles tribute concert. “Man, I would love to do that with Led Zeppelin,” said Christiansen

No Quarter’s live concert reproduction has also shared the stage with classic rock icons likePeter Frampton, Kansas, Steppenwolf, Eddie Money and many more. The band is acclaimed for their uncanny stage performance, resembling the stage antics and mannerisms of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

This summer, No Quarter is on the road, travelling for their “Rambles On” tour, thrilling crowds and selling out in venues across the country. Wednesday, June 19, Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 7 p.m., $20 presale, ticketfly.com

