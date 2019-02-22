Film Reviews: How to Train Your Dragon 3, Never Look Away, Arctic, Fighting With My Family

click to enlarge
An animated trilogy comes to a close, a story of real-life wrestlers gets the Dwayne Johnson-approved treatment, and a final Foreign Language Film Oscar nominee comes to town just ahead of Sunday's ceremony.
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's Never Look Away
packages an epic tale of the legacy of post-Nazi Germany in a familiar "great artist biopic" structure.
MaryAnn Johanson finds How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
(pictured) bringing the franchise to a disappointing conclusion.
David Riedel praises Mads Mikkelsen's central performance and the spare intensity of the survival thriller Arctic
.
Eric D. Snider appreciates the buoyant humor that elevates the rote believe-in-yourself true-sports drama of Fighting With My Family
.
Also opening this week but not screened for press: the Tim Tebow-produced inspirational family drama Run the Race
; the story of a couple's relationship flashes between past and present in Alone/Together
; and the third installment in the successful Indian Dhamaal
series, Total Dhamaal
.
In this week's cinema feature, a look at the Academy Awards' long history of infatuation with actors in musician biopics
.