Friday, February 22, 2019

Movies / Culture

Film Reviews: How to Train Your Dragon 3, Never Look Away, Arctic, Fighting With My Family

Posted By on February 22, 2019, 10:00 AM

click to enlarge DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
  • DreamWorks Animation
An animated trilogy comes to a close, a story of real-life wrestlers gets the Dwayne Johnson-approved treatment, and a final Foreign Language Film Oscar nominee comes to town just ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's Never Look Away packages an epic tale of the legacy of post-Nazi Germany in a familiar "great artist biopic" structure.

MaryAnn Johanson finds How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World  (pictured) bringing the franchise to a disappointing conclusion.

David Riedel praises Mads Mikkelsen's central performance and the spare intensity of the survival thriller Arctic.

Eric D. Snider appreciates the buoyant humor that elevates the rote believe-in-yourself true-sports drama of Fighting With My Family.

Also opening this week but not screened for press: the Tim Tebow-produced inspirational family drama Run the Race; the story of a couple's relationship flashes between past and present in Alone/Together; and the third installment in the successful Indian Dhamaal series, Total Dhamaal.

In this week's cinema feature, a look at the Academy Awards' long history of infatuation with actors in musician biopics.

