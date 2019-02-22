Charges Filed in Alleged Hate Crime

click to enlarge via Facebook

Salt Lake City Police have finished looking into an alleged hate crime committed downtown last weekend and recommended charges for Class B assault and Class A brandishing of a weapon.

A few hours later, the D.A.’s Office issued a news release charging 22-year-old Florida resident Carlo Alazo with one count of “threatening with or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel,” a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, and two counts of Class B misdemeanor assault, each of which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail.

Alazo is accused of punching Sal Trejo on Main Street between 300 and 400 South around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. In Trejo’s telling, the suspect made homophobic and lewd remarks about him and his friends before Trejo filmed the assault. In the video, the suspect asks Trejo, “Are you gay though?” Trejo says he is, to which the man replies, “Oh, then you’re gay?” As Trejo answers, the man punches him.

“I think he must have perceived us as weak,” Trejo previously told City Weekly. “He decided to come for us.”

Trejo said he and his friends formed a wall after the punch and led the intoxicated man away from the scene. The man reportedly pulled a knife before getting into his car and driving off.

Wilking says that the decision on whether to seek hate crime-related enhancements would be up to District Attorney Sim Gill, who did not respond to an immediate request for comment. Any changes to the charges the police gave to prosecutors would fall under the discretion of Gill’s office. “Ultimately, they’re the ones who are going to have to argue that in court,” Wilking says.

