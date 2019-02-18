How to watch every Oscar-nominated film

click to enlarge
Are you still trying to play catch-up before the Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 24? The vast majority of the nominated films are available to see somehow, whether it's via streaming services, pay-per-view or in local theaters. Here's a roundup of how to see anything that's still on your Oscars 2019 "to-watch" list.
Amazon/iTunes/Vudu/YouTube: At Eternity’s Gate
; BlacKkKlansman
; Bohemian Rhapsody
; Can You Ever Forgive Me?
; Christopher Robin
; First Man
; Isle of Dogs
; A Quiet Place
; Ralph Breaks the Internet
; A Star Is Born
Hulu: Minding the Gap
; RBG
Kanopy: Of Fathers and Sons
Netflix: Avengers: Infinity War
; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
; Black Panther
; Incredibles 2
; Roma
; Solo: A Star Wars Story
Broadway Centre Cinemas
: Capernaum
; Cold War
; The Favourite
; Free Solo
; Green Book
; If Beale Street Could Talk
; Never Look Away
(opens Feb. 22)
Tower Theatre
: Live Action Short Films; Documentary Short Films; Animated Short Films
Multiplexes: Mary Poppins Returns
; Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse
; Vice
HBOgo.com: Ready Player One
PBS.org: Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Not currently available: Border
; Mary Queen of Scots
; Mirai