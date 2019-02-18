 How to watch every Oscar-nominated film | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Monday, February 18, 2019

Movies / Culture

How to watch every Oscar-nominated film

Posted By on February 18, 2019, 12:40 PM

click to enlarge oscar.jpg
Are you still trying to play catch-up before the Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 24? The vast majority of the nominated films are available to see somehow, whether it's via streaming services, pay-per-view or in local theaters. Here's a roundup of how to see anything that's still on your Oscars 2019 "to-watch" list.

Amazon/iTunes/Vudu/YouTube: At Eternity’s Gate; BlacKkKlansman; Bohemian Rhapsody; Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Christopher Robin; First Man; Isle of Dogs; A Quiet Place; Ralph Breaks the Internet; A Star Is Born
Hulu: Minding the Gap; RBG
Kanopy: Of Fathers and Sons
Netflix: Avengers: Infinity War; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; Black Panther; Incredibles 2; Roma; Solo: A Star Wars Story
Broadway Centre Cinemas: Capernaum; Cold War; The Favourite; Free Solo; Green Book; If Beale Street Could Talk; Never Look Away (opens Feb. 22)
Tower Theatre: Live Action Short Films; Documentary Short Films; Animated Short Films
Multiplexes: Mary Poppins Returns; Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse; Vice
HBOgo.com: Ready Player One
PBS.org: Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Not currently available: Border; Mary Queen of Scots; Mirai 

