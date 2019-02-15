 Movie Reviews: Isn't It Romantic, Happy Death Day 2U, Alita: Battle Angel, Capernaum | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 15, 2019

Culture / Movies

Movie Reviews: Isn't It Romantic, Happy Death Day 2U, Alita: Battle Angel, Capernaum

Posted By on February 15, 2019, 9:30 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge WARNER BROS. PICTURES
  • Warner Bros. Pictures
Folks looking for a Valentine's Day weekend movie will find three very different options at multiplexes, plus the local opening of one of this year's nominees for Best Foreign Language Film.

Isn't It Romantic (pictured)—with Rebel Wilson as a woman trapped in an actual romantic comedy—walks a satisfying tightrope between spoofing rom-com tropes and fully embracing them.  The Oscar-nominated Syrian drama Capernaum adds a morally-indefensible premise to wallowing in poverty miserabilism.

Eric D. Snider finds the sequel Happy Death Day 2U returning to the premise of a young woman re-living her death over and over, but leaning into the comedic side of the concept.

In this week's feature review, the high-tech spectacle of Alita: Battle Angel finds a heart in the performance of its heroine.

On Topic...

More by Scott Renshaw

  • Human Touch

    Alita: Battle Angel finds some heart in high-tech spectacle.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Feb 13, 2019

  • Eating It, Too

    Salt Lake Acting Co.'s The Cake explores differences without demonizing.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Feb 6, 2019

  • Sundance 2019 Wrap-Up: 75 Movies in Brief

    The best, the worst, the most political, the biggest crowd-pleasers and more.
    • by Scott Renshaw, Victor Morton and Steven D. Greydanus
    • Feb 4, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

  • Emission Impossible

    Biskupski, Rep. Arent and local climate advocates call on Utah congressional delegates to oppose an EPA deregulation proposal.
    • by Kelan Lyons
    • Feb 13, 2019

  • Building Bridges

    Former president of Mexico talks immigration, trade and drug legalization during lecture at the U.
    • by Kelan Lyons
    • Feb 12, 2019

  • A Crowded Field

    Mayoral hopeful David Garbett highlights air pollution, homelessness and affordable housing as topics he plans to tackle.
    • by Ray Howze
    • Feb 12, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation