Movie Reviews: Isn't It Romantic, Happy Death Day 2U, Alita: Battle Angel, Capernaum

Folks looking for a Valentine's Day weekend movie will find three very different options at multiplexes, plus the local opening of one of this year's nominees for Best Foreign Language Film.(pictured)—with Rebel Wilson as a woman trapped in an actual romantic comedy—walks a satisfying tightrope between spoofing rom-com tropes and fully embracing them. The Oscar-nominated Syrian dramaadds a morally-indefensible premise to wallowing in poverty miserabilism.Eric D. Snider finds the sequelreturning to the premise of a young woman re-living her death over and over, but leaning into the comedic side of the concept.In this week's feature review, the high-tech spectacle of Alita: Battle Angel finds a heart in the performance of its heroine.