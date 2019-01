Movie Reviews: The Kid Who Would Be King, Stan & Ollie, Serenity

click to enlarge

Family-friendly Arthurian legend and the story of a legendary comedy duo lead the multiplex offerings during this opening Sundance Film Festival weekend.(pictured) weds a Brexit-era call for unity with a reminder that every hero isn't a Chosen One.Andrew Wright finds that the murky noir ofincludes plenty of malarkey.In this week's feature review,manages to dodge some biopic cliches in its tale of late-period Laurel & Hardy, but remains content to be pleasantly amusing.Also, check out our Sundance and Slamdance preview if you're planning any Park City (or SLC) film fest viewing.