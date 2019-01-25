Movie Reviews: The Kid Who Would Be King, Stan & Ollie, Serenity

click to enlarge
Family-friendly Arthurian legend and the story of a legendary comedy duo lead the multiplex offerings during this opening Sundance Film Festival weekend.
The Kid Who Would Be King
(pictured) weds a Brexit-era call for unity with a reminder that every hero isn't a Chosen One.
Andrew Wright finds that the murky noir of Serenity
includes plenty of malarkey.
In this week's feature review, Stan & Ollie
manages to dodge some biopic cliches in its tale of late-period Laurel & Hardy, but remains content to be pleasantly amusing.
Also, check out our Sundance and Slamdance preview
if you're planning any Park City (or SLC) film fest viewing.