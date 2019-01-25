 Movie Reviews: The Kid Who Would Be King, Stan & Ollie, Serenity | Buzz Blog

Friday, January 25, 2019

Movie Reviews: The Kid Who Would Be King, Stan & Ollie, Serenity

Posted By on January 25, 2019, 10:00 AM

click to enlarge kidking.jpg
Family-friendly Arthurian legend and the story of a legendary comedy duo lead the multiplex offerings during this opening Sundance Film Festival weekend.

The Kid Who Would Be King  (pictured) weds a Brexit-era call for unity with a reminder that every hero isn't a Chosen One.

Andrew Wright finds that the murky noir of Serenity includes plenty of malarkey.

In this week's feature review, Stan & Ollie manages to dodge some biopic cliches in its tale of late-period Laurel & Hardy, but remains content to be pleasantly amusing.

Also, check out our Sundance and Slamdance preview if you're planning any Park City (or SLC) film fest viewing.
