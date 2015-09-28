 Monday Meal: Wiener Schnitzel | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Monday, May 22, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Monday Meal: Wiener Schnitzel

Posted By on May 22, 2017, 8:40 AM

dsc04811.jpg

Wiener schnitzel is quite easy to prepare, provided you are organized and set up an assembly line-type prep station beforehand.

Traditionally, wiener schnitzel was made with scallopine-type veal medallions. However, today it is frequently made with boneless pork. I tend to prefer pork because it's less expensive than veal and most veal nowadays is bland and tasteless, anyway. You could also use this same technique and recipe to make chicken or turkey schnitzel, using boneless chicken or turkey.

Ingredients:

1 to 1 1/2 lb. boneless pork loin, thin-cut

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 cup (or more, as needed) panko bread crumbs

Oil for deep-frying

1 lemon, cut into wedges

dsc04768.jpg
Method:

First, unless you already have very thin pieces of veal or pork, you'll need to pound the meat to about 1/8 inch thickness.

Place the meat pieces on a layer of plastic wrap. Season the meat with salt and pepper, to taste.

dsc04772.jpg

Cover the meat with a second layer of plastic wrap.

dsc04779.jpg

Pound the meat to about 1/8 inch thickness, using a meat pounder or heavy skillet or sauce pan.

dsc04783.jpg
dsc04785.jpg
Heat oil in a deep fryer or large skillet to about 350-360 degrees F.

While the oil is heating, set up a work station for breading the meat. Place the flour on a plate or in a shallow bowl. In another bowl, lightly beat the eggs with 1 Tbs. water. In a third shallow bowl, place the panko bread crumbs.

dsc04787.jpg

Begin by lightly flouring a piece of meat, shaking to remove excess flour.

dsc04793.jpg

Next, dunk the meat into the egg wash, allowing the excess egg to drip back into the bowl.

dsc04795.jpg

dsc04797.jpg
Finally, immerse the meat in the bread crumbs, pressing firmly with your fingers to help the crumbs to adhere.

dsc04799.jpg
dsc04801.jpg
Repeat with the remaining pieces of meat and place the breaded meats on a platter. You can do this an hour or so in advance if you wish. Just be sure to refrigerate the breaded meat until cooking time if you do.

dsc04802.jpg

Gently place the breaded pork or veal pieces into the hot oil and fry for just a minute or two on each side, until the crust is golden brown.

dsc04808.jpg

Drain the fried meats on paper towels or paper grocery bags. When asked "paper or plastic?" in grocery stores, I usually opt for paper, knowing that I can reuse the bags for soaking up oil when deep-frying foods (and, of course, it's better for the environment).

dsc04810.jpg

Wiener schnitzel is traditionally served with a spritz of lemon and side dishes of potatoes, spaetzle, sauerkraut and such.

dsc04811.jpg

Photos by Ted Scheffler


