WTF

If, like me, you consider Tracy Aviary's Eat-Drink-SLC to be one of the tastiest soirées of the year, here's good news. The event's wintertime sister, WTF, takes place on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Rose Wagner Jeanne Theater. WTF stands for Wine, Theater and Food, and includes boutique wines from family-owned wineries and cocktails from Takashi mixologist Rich Romney, courtesy of Vine Lore Wine and Spirits. Restaurants such as Frida Bistro, Pallet, Copper Onion, Whiskey Street, Zest and others provide the food. The theater aspect includes "pop-up entertainment from alternative arts groups," according to Stephen Brown of nonprofit SB Dance, which is one of the beneficiaries of the event. The 21-and-over shindig begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $75 per person, which includes food, a signature apothecary glass, drink tickets, entertainment by SB Dance, silent auction and dancing. For tickets and further information, visit sbdance.com.



Fire & Ice

During the Sundance Film Festival, the Waldorf Astoria Park City (2100 Frostwood Drive) invites hotel guests and visitors alike to experience their al fresco, fire-themed lounge called Firestorm Lounge by Lamborghini. It's a poolside, outdoor venue, which might sound icy and dicey. But don't fret; you won't freeze with the Lounge's fire pits and fire walls, entertainment by fire dancers and culinary treats like fondue, chocolate-themed cocktails and a chocolate volcano. The Firestorm Lounge is sponsored by Lamborghini; the luxury auto outfit exhibit cars on-property for all you motorheads to drool over.



Taste Tickets

It might seem early to be planning for August, but it's never too early to get your tickets for the Aug. 6 Taste of the Wasatch, which are on sale now at tasteofthewasatch.org. As you probably know, Taste of the Wasatch is held to benefit anti-hunger programs in our community, and features an enormous array of foods, wine, beer, auction items, entertainment and more. Each ticket purchased before May 1 includes automatic entry to a drawing for a two-night stay in a condominium at Solitude Mountain Resort.



Quote of the week: "There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread."

—Mahatma Gandhi



