Women’s Campaign Training, MLK Discussions and Local Arts Benefit 

REAL WOMEN RUN TRAINING

Utah still lags behind the nation in the percentage of women in the Legislature—19 percent compared to 25 percent nationally. If you want to help bolster that number, the Real Women Run Training For Women Looking to Use Their Voice in 2017 and Beyond is the ticket. Real Women Run offers two sessions, with Celebrating the Political Kaleidoscope specifically aimed at diverse women candidates, where you can learn the numbers, the truths and fallacies, and get a look behind the scenes of a real campaign. The keynote address is by Patricia Russo, executive director of the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Local expert panelists and speakers share insights about leadership, volunteering, campaigning and serving on boards. YWCA Utah, 322 E. 300 South, Salt Lake City, Friday, Jan. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Salt Lake Community College, Miller Campus, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy, 801-537-8610, Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $15-$25, realwomenrun.org



MLK PRESENTATIONS

While it took Utah awhile to warm up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there are now multiple opportunities to celebrate his life and hear about his dreams. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams gives keynote speech "Celebrating the Dreams of the Beloved Community" at St. Stephen's/San Esteban Episcopal Church, where the Granger Young Disciples of Christ sings in choir. The University of Utah presents its 30th annual celebration with Beneath the Hoodie: A Look at Racial Profiling in America—a conversation with Sybrina Fulton, mother of slain teenager Trayvon Martin. A separate event—"We Live It, We Breathe It, A Discussion on Systemic Racism"—is led by Ta-Nehisi Coates, a writer, journalist and educator who writes about the black American experience. Coates discusses cultural, social and political issues, particularly in regard to the black community. 4615 S. 3200 West, West Valley City, Sunday, Jan. 15, 5 p.m., free, ststephensut.com; Fulton talk: Olpin Student Union Building ballroom, 200 Central Campus Drive, Thursday, Jan. 16, noon-1:30 p.m., free, kingsburyhall.utah.edu; Coates talk: Office for Equity and Diversity, University of Utah, 201 Presidents Circle, Room 204, Wednesday, Jan. 18, noon-1:30 p.m., free, streamed at diversity.utah.edu/streammlk



UTAH ARTS BENEFIT

How do you look in white? Try on your best white attire for The 17th Annual SLC White Party, A Midwinter's White Dream. You'll be transported to another world of art, performance, music and dance. Tuxedos, ball gowns and costumes are welcome. Musical entertainment and a cash bar help make this fundraiser a memorable event, with all proceeds benefitting the Utah Arts Alliance. 195 West 2100 South, Salt Lake City, 801-363-2787, Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., $25-$75, bit.ly/2gUzbwK