Westside Witch

"After 40 billion years of trials and tribulations," according to founder Scott Gardner, Water Witch (163 W. 900 South, 801-462-0967, facebook.com/waterwitchbar) opened a couple days before New Year's. This unique bar is located in the commercial complex that also houses Meditrina and Laziz, and it's a friendly, snug, diminutive space that's crawling with bar talent—including all-star mixologists like Gardner, Matt Pfohl and Sean Neves. As well as cocktails, beer and wine, they boast one of the best selections of bar bites in town, like lardo with sea salt and piparras (pickled peppers); pork and duck liver mousse with Sauternes; or pork rillette with crostini, cornichons and mustard. Get a seat while you still can.



Kosher at Canyons

The Silverado Lodge in Park City's Canyons Village has opened Bistro Kosher Deli (2653 Canyons Resort Drive, 435-604-3000, parkcitymountain.com). The lodge is located at Park City Mountain, which is operated by Vail Resorts. It's the only ski resort in North America with kosher offerings, according to Vail Resorts Vice President of Hospitality Ron Neville. Bistro Kosher Deli is open Sunday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m., serving items such as hot pastrami and turkey Reuben sandwiches, and entrées like chicken schnitzel, spaghetti and meatballs and citrus salmon. Food can also be pre-ordered for Friday pickup. The eatery features antibiotic- and hormone-free meats and a dairy-free kitchen, along with 100 percent organic produce.



Marco's in Daybreak

Confession: As much as I'm drawn to independent, artisan pizzerias, I'm also a fan of the Marco's Pizza franchise, founded by native Italian Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco. Local owner Jacob Webb has brought Marco's—his fourth Utah pizzeria—to Daybreak (5414 W. Daybreak Parkway). "I was attracted to the Marco's brand because it was founded on Italian freshness and quality standards," Webb says. In addition to pizza, offerings include subs, salads, wines and more, which can be ordered online at marcos.com.



Quote of the week: "Don't eat till you're full; eat till you're tired.

—Andrew Zimmern



