VIRTUAL WALK in Her Shoes

How do you make a real difference for women and girls in poverty? Every day, they're denied fundamental human rights like education, health care and freedom—even though they are the key to a better future for their families and communities. Around the world, women work two-thirds of all working hours, earning only 10 percent of the world's income. So get walking! Care is an international humanitarian agency delivering emergency relief and long-term international development projects, and through their Walk in Her Shoes event, you set your own goals and gain a deeper understanding of these issues through personal stories, Care's program data, and your own daily 10,000-step challenge. Worldwide, Wednesday-Tuesday, March 8-14, walk.care.org

YWCA LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

With all the talk about being "ladylike" and virtuous, young women might want to try an alternate route. Proudly Powerful is the theme of the ninth annual YWCA Young Women's Leadership Summit to help the 18- to 34-year-old crowd stand up, speak out and embrace power in professional, community and personal settings. Keynote speaker Tiffany Dufu is the author of Drop the Ball, "a memoir and manifesto that shows women how to cultivate the single skill they need to thrive—the ability to let go." The Falls Event Center, 580 S. 600 East, 801-537-8614, Friday, March 10, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free for YWCA Utah members age 18-35, $35 for young women, $15 for students, ywcautah.org

DEMOCRACY Discussion

Are you asking yourself, Do We Still Live in a Democracy? You're not alone. The Speakers' Corner SLC hosts a roundtable discussion focused on the questions you've been asking since Nov. 8, like, "What can we do to improve the implementation of Article 7?" That says, "All Utahns have the right to transparent and ethical governance as well as effective participation in the democratic process." But do they? The discussion features Mark Button, chair of the University of Utah's political science department, and Dixie Huefner of the Utah Citizen's Council. There's also a screening of Kapital, a screendance by Tanja London asking, "What is the actual capital of a democratic society?" Sorenson Unity Center, Performance Theater (south entrance), 1383 S. 900 West, 801-259-6567, Saturday, March 11, 6-9:30 p.m., $10+ suggested donation, speakerscornerslc.wixsite.com

PEOPLE POWER

This weekend, The ACLU live-streams its launch of People Power. You can watch the Resistance Training live and talk about next steps for organizing to resist Donald Trump's attacks on your basic freedoms. Salt Lake City Public Library Auditorium, 210 E. 400 South, 801-521-9862, Saturday, March 11, 2:30-5 p.m., free, RSVP: bit.ly/2mUZRxR