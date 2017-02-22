 Utah Town Hall, and more | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

February 22, 2017 News » Citizen Revolt

Utah Town Hall, and more 

UTAH TOWN HALL
Despite a Republican letter putting a halt to those "violent" town halls, the Utah Town Hall for All presses on. Rep. Angela Romero and other state legislators speak at this week's event designed to give Utah's congressional delegation a shot at their constituents—up close and personal. They won't be attending, but plenty of others are, including Planned Parenthood, the Green Party, the Utah Rivers Council, Utah Moms for Clean Air and more. This is all about political accountability and civic engagement. You can listen to constituent questions read and answered, and a community action fair can help you find out about your district's town halls. The event will be livestreamed. They suggest donations to help pay for the facility, as no protesters have been paid to attend. Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East, 385-722-4138, Friday, Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m., donations requested, bit.ly/2kG9uim, fundraiser: bit.ly/2lVzKa4

SELF CARE AND REBELLION
Hey, take it easy and don't let them wear you down. Sometimes the biggest wounds are from exhaustion, and the fight for women to be elevated is going to be a long, hard process. The Self Care as an Act of Rebellion Workshop promises a relaxing morning with people who care about your mental well-being during these contentious times. The event is sponsored by Utah Women Unite, a group that includes Utahns from marginalized groups, including women of color, LGBTQ individuals and women of all abilities and socioeconomic statuses. The morning includes multiple break-out sessions—yoga and healing; craftivism; art and expression; and mindfulness and music. You'll finish with delicious food by refugee women from Spice Kitchen Incubator and a mini concert. Clubhouse on South Temple, 850 E. South Temple, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-noon, $15 suggested donation, bit.ly/2lTgbm8

DIVERSITY TRAINING
Are you worried—fearful of your community now that world has been turned upside down? Join Emma Houston, director of Diversity and Inclusion for Salt Lake County as she helps us to understand how to better love and appreciate those in our community. The focus of this Diversity Training is on what unites, not what divides us. The training should last about an hour with questions following, and is not intended to be a political discussion. Anderson-Foothill Branch, 1135 S. 2100 East, 801-755-0964, Wednesday, March 1, 6-8 p.m., free, bit.ly/2lrUdpr

