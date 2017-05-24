Uncool for the Summer 

click to enlarge
8.
The annual three-hour
stretch of spring has come and
gone.
7.
Bros have switched out their
winter cargo shorts for their summer
cargo shorts.
6.
Also, winter flip-flops for
summer flip-flops.
5.
Women are wearing shortshorts
that cause missionaries to
question their faith, sexuality and
location assignment.
4.
Around 36 local hikers have
already been reported lost in the
mountains.
3.
Your redneck neighbors
just brought back a truckload
of fireworks from the Wyoming
’SplodyMart.
2.
You’ve posted your first
swimsuit pic of the season on
Instagram … and the reviews are
not good.
1.
Pasty journalists who catch
fire in sunlight are cranking out
“Summer Fun!” articles under
duress.