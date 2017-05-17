Taxes Now—or Never, Where are Women Going and Revolution Concert 

TAXES NOW—OR NEVER

The Utah Taxpayers Association (yes, it's kind of stodgy and conservative) holds its annual Utah Taxes Now conference this week. If you're concerned about that federal tax reform nonsense, you really should go. You can learn about reforming the state's tax structure, what Utah's plan should be for education, whether Truth-in-Taxation works "too well" and how transparency fits in. These are not dry subjects if you consider that the president hasn't released his tax returns and both Utah and the feds have designs on your tax dollars. U.S. Senate Finance Committee majority staff director, Chris Campbell plans to speak, as well as representatives from the governor's office, the Utah House of Representatives and Senate and the Utah Tax Commission. Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main, 801-972-8814, Thursday, May 18, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $100 for members; $130 for non-members, bit.ly/2qAzuTC

WHERE ARE WOMEN GOING?

If you're a woman or care about one, you'll want to hear what Pam Perlich has to say. She's the director of demographic research at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, and offers some depressing and hopeful facts regarding The Trajectory of Women in Utah by 2020. Hosted by the Women's Giving Circle, the event aims to help you discover where you can and must make a real impact as you look toward the future of Utah. You know, that's when the population is supposed to be burgeoning—as if it isn't already. Former Congresswoman Karen Shepherd will be there, too. Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, 801-559-3005, Tuesday, May 23, 6-8 p.m., free for members, $10 for non-members, bit.ly/2r8gtUL

REVOLUTION CONCERT

You might as well enjoy the revolution and get pumped up for the end of the world. Better yet, find a new way to make a difference. Our Utah launches the first of its "Revolution Concert Series" to draw awareness and call you to action. Partnering with several social justice organizations, the campaign Know Your Rights focuses on civil rights in police situations. Maybe you can just start singing "Give Peace a Chance" if you're confronted by the cops. Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 877-435-9849, Thursday May 25, 7:30 p.m., $5, 21+, ticketf.ly/2r8HwPE