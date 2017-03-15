Taste Utah TV, Alamexo Jr., RSL+Uinta 

Alamexo Jr.

Alamexo's chef Matthew Lake spreads his south-of-the-border love this spring by opening Alamexo Cantina in early May at 1059 E. 900 South (alamexo.com). Lake is taking his expertise in regional Mexican cuisine and serving it up family-style at his new, casual cantina. I recently got to sample some delicious dishes from the menu including tlaycoyo con queso, pork-and-duck meatballs called albondigas de puerco y pato and pollo y pipian verde.

Taste Utah TV

The Utah Restaurant Association has partnered with the Park City Area Restaurant Association to shoot 12 new episodes of Taste Utah. According to a recent press release, "Each 4-6-minute episode follows hosts Katy Sine and Jami Larson to select restaurants where the duo interviews owners and executive chefs. The result is an insider's view on the history and vision of the establishment, along with behind-the-scenes tours and cooking tips for signature dishes from the kitchen." The episodes air Saturdays in March and April at 9 a.m. on Fox13, and are available anytime on tasteut.com. Some of the featured restaurants include Tupelo, Shabu, Glitretind, The Farm, Silver Star Café, Yuki Yama, Red Rock Brewing, The Brass Tag and Riverhorse on Main.

RSL + Uinta

Got beer and (soccer) balls? Uinta Brewing Co. has entered into a partnership agreement with Real Salt Lake to become the team's official craft-beer sponsor. Via a press release, RSL Chief Business Officer Andy Carroll said, "RSL is excited to welcome Uinta's wide-ranging line of award-winning craft beers—brewed right here in our home state—to Rio Tinto Stadium to enhance our fans' gameday experience for both RSL and the Monarchs. Uinta Brewing Co.'s commitment to community interaction and environmental conservation meshes well with the outlook of our fan base, many of whom will certainly be excited by various functions we will host in conjunction with Uinta." Uinta CEO Steve Mills added, "Entering a partnership with Real is a natural extension of our loyalty to our home state." The Uinta/Real partnership kicked off with the March 4 season opener. Score!

Quote of the week: "So how as a nation can we sit around and eat Mexican food, and drink beer and make friends? That's the question. If we can do that on a broader scale, I think we'll come out of it all right."

—Sandra Day O'Connor