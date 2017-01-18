Sundance Sipping 

For any of you who plan to be in Park City during this year's Sundance Film Festival, you're going to find that many the usual venues for imbibing in cocktails, craft beers, wines and such are going to be mobbed. That's especially true of most of the bars and lounges on Main Street in Old Town, but also of places like High West Distillery and the St. Regis Bar, which are magnets for thirsty Sundancers. So if you're looking to belly up to the bar during the next 10 days or so, here are some spots to try. You'll probably still see some celebs, but won't have to fight them for a barstool.

The sister restaurant and bar to Park City's Boneyard is the 21-and-over Wine Dive (1251 Kearns Blvd., 435-649-0911, boneyardsaloon.com), which features former Chez Betty chef/owner Jerry Garcia's flawless cuisine along with over 90 varieties of beer, unique craft cocktails and 16 wines on hand, plus a much larger by-the-bottle selection.

Adolph's (1500 Kearns Blvd., 435-649-7177, adolphsrestaurantparkcity.com) convenient location eases parking pains and is a great spot to hunker down at the bar—which opens nightly at 4:30 p.m.—while enjoying former Swiss ski racer Adolph Imboden's excellent fondue, burgers and other temping items from the bar menu. It's an Old World European atmosphere that is cozy, friendly and warm.

If you do decide to weather the Sundance storm on Main Street, here's an under-the-radar spot that most attendees would probably ignore: The Eating Establishment (317 Main, 435-649-8284). Recently, Modern Family star Ty Burrell and his partners (who also own SLC's Bar X and Beer Bar) purchased and partially revamped the longtime family-favorite restaurant. Part of the reboot includes a 21-and-over lounge with a snazzy floor-to-ceiling bar and libations aplenty, including signature cocktails like the Pamplemousse and Punch Up at a Wedding. Who knows? Maybe you'll spot Burrell himself.

If you're catching a film at Kimball Junction's Redstone Cinemas, The Lift Lounge at Jupiter Bowl (1090 Center Drive, 435-658-2695, jupiterbowl.com) will be an excellent place to escape the festival throngs. Although located in a high-end bowling alley, the Lift Lounge doesn't feel or look like a bowling alley bar; you'll find no microwaved pizzas here. Rather, enjoy a wide range of cuisine—including Neapolitan-style pizzas and entrées like cioppino—along with a full selection of liquor, wine, beer and cocktails at the Black Diamond Bar. I don't know of another bowling alley bar that serves prosecco.

Kimball Junction's Loco Lizard Cantina (1612 Ute Blvd., 435-645-7000, locolizardcantina.com) has been delighting locals and visitors alike with their Mexican food and drinks since 1999. With seven flat screen TVs, it's the perfect place to catch up on sports while enjoying a Margarita, cerveza or Sexo En La Playa cocktail and a bowl of pozole. Just down the road is Molly Blooms Gastro Pub (1680 Ute Blvd., 435-645-0844, mollybloomsgastropub.com), where you can enjoy great food and entertainment, to boot. The eclectic menu ranges from curry coconut chicken, chipotle taco salads and hummus with flatbread, to shepherd's pie and bison burgers. Then, there's poker night three times a week, and dueling pianos on Fridays and Saturdays, plus 16 beers on tap, plus wine and their extensive Encyclopedia O' Drinks to peruse.

Park City's Waldorf Astoria (2100 Frostwood Drive, 435-647-5500, waldorfastoriaparkcity.com) is far enough off the beaten path that you should be able to find Sundance solace and an open barstool. During the festival, the Waldorf invites hotel guests and visitors alike to experience their al fresco, fire-themed Firestorm Lounge by Lamborghini. In addition to the fire pits, fire walls and entertainment by fire dancers, guests can indulge in treats like fondue, chocolate-themed cocktails and a chocolate volcano.