Stay Tuned 

1. The Mick (Sunday, Jan. 1, Fox) Broke lowlife Mickey (Kaitlin Olson, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) gets stuck raising the kids of her just-incarcerated rich sister. It's Uncle Buck meets Mary Poppins meets, well, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

2. Ransom (Sunday, Jan. 1, CBS) A good-looking hostage negotiator (Eric Beaumont) and his good-looking team resolve kidnapping and ransom cases in Your Town, USA (which is really Canada—shhh!). Ransom moves to Saturdays after its debut, so it's already canceled.

3. One Day at a Time (Friday, Jan. 6, Netflix) Remake of the '70s sitcom—with a Cuban-American twist, complete with single mom (Justina Machado), precocious kids, sleazy building manager and, unfortunately, a damned laugh track. Almost had it, Netflix.

4. Emerald City (Friday, Jan. 6, NBC) A dark "reimagining" of The Wizard of Oz that's been kicked around for two years, with a smoldering Puerto-Rican Dorothy (Adria Arjona, True Detective) and a promisingly weird Wizard casting (Vincent D'Onofrio!).

5. Taboo (Tuesday, Jan. 10, FX) Long-missing James (Tom Hardy) returns to 1814 London to inherit his father's empire, only to become caught up in a treacherous legacy that might get him killed, as well. It's FX's sexiest period drama since The Bastard Executioner.

6. Jeff & Some Aliens (Wednesday, Jan. 11, Comedy Central) Loser earthling Jeff (voiced by Brett Gelman) is observed by, and annoyed with, a trio of aliens crashing in his apartment. As Comedy Central cartoons go ... this is one of them.

7. A Series of Unfortunate Events (Friday, Jan. 13, Netflix) Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Aasif Mandvi, Alfre Woodard, Don Johnson, Catherine O'Hara and more are here to erase that trainwreck 2004 Lemony Snicket flick from your meh-mory.

8. Sneaky Pete (Friday, Jan. 13, Amazon Prime) A fresh-out-of-prison con man (Giovanni Ribisi) assumes the identity of his former cellmate to hide from a vengeful gangster, only to learn that his new "family" is just as dangerous. Smart upvote, Primers.

9. Throwing Shade (Tuesday, Jan. 17, TV Land) Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi adapt their pop-culture-skewering podcast to television. Wait ... You can do that? Any networks out there want to turn my podcast into a TV show? Comedy Central? Telemundo? Anybody?

10. Riverdale (Thursday, Jan. 26, The CW) The "dark-sexy" Archie Comics drama no one asked for, with CW-ized Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and even Josie & The Pussycats! Sound terrible? More like terribly entertaining! Bring it!

11. Powerless (Thursday, Feb. 2, NBC) Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi and Ron Funches star in an (insurance) office-place comedy set in the DC Comics universe of superheroes and villains. The Good Place is no longer NBC's strangest sitcom.

12. Santa Clarita Diet (Friday, Feb. 3, Netflix) Husband and wife SoCal realtors Joel and Sheila (Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore) lead boring suburban lives ... until they don't. No further details, but it's probably not about dieting.

13. 24: Legacy (Sunday, Feb. 5, Fox) Another looming terrorist attack, same real-time 24-hour format—but no Jack Bauer! This time, Dr. Dre saves the day! Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) takes over for Kiefer Sutherland; otherwise, same show.

14. Legion (Wednesday, Feb. 8, FX) The producers of the Fargo series take on the X-Men, even if they're not actually called X-Men (Apocalypse just ruined everything). Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens stars, along with Aubrey Plaza and zero bald guys.

15. Doubt (Wednesday, Feb. 15, CBS) TV's latest attempt to make Katherine Heigl a thing is yet another pretty lawyer show—but the cast (which includes Dulé Hill, Steven Pasquale, Elliott Gould, Dreama Walker and Laverne Cox) might save it ... might.

16. Crashing (Sunday, Feb. 19, HBO) Comedian Pete Holmes stars as a Pete Holmes-like comedian flailing in the New York City comedy scene, along with Artie Lange, Lauren Lapkus and T.J. Miller. This is a Judd Apatow production; proceed with caution.

17. The Good Fight (Sunday, Feb. 19, CBS) The Good Wife spin-off no one wants to watch will become even harder to get: After it premieres on CBS proper, The Good Fight moves to CBS All Access—a streamer with about 30 subscribers. Why not double-down and add Katherine Heigl, CBS? CW

