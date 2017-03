click to enlarge

8. Pro: The Young Dubliners only come around in March.

7. Con: Local irritating “Celtic” “pub” bands work year-round.

6. Pro: Women in short kilts.

5. Con: Dudes in kilts of any length.

4. Pro: Cinco de Mayo, the fake holiday with the good food, is only seven weeks away.

3. Con: President Cheeto will probably have it outlawed by then.

2. Pro: Green coloring makes 3.2 tap beer at least somewhat festive.

1. Con: One green 3.2 tap beer could now get you an orange jumpsuit for a DUI.