Soap Box: March 2-9 

Cover story, March 2, "Local Music Issue"

Thanks @CityWeekly and Randy Harward for mentioning my bro and I in the same breath with Sri Whipple and @danielclowes.



Unreal.

@jukeandjive

Via Twitter

Thank you for the honorable mention.

@sofiascottrocks

Via Instagram

Awesome cover.

@phillytoslc

Via Instagram

News, March 2, "The Day the Pouring Died"

The [Bar in Sugarhouse] managers Spencer and Lisa had more loyalties to employees and customers than any business owners I've ever known! They held out, throughout a continuous battle with the property owners around us. It was a battle we would have lost now or later. Most employees left on a great note with Spencer and Lisa and will continue a friendship with them. But there's always that one rotten potato in the bag. Thanks to all that made the last week of The Bar in Sugarhouse a memorable goodbye!

Christal Lederman

Via cityweekly.net

Sugar House continues to be the local poster child for a funky, thriving neighborhood strangled by overdevelopment and homogeneity.

Michael Adamson

Via Facebook

Sugar House is dead. Its entire neighborhood feel is disappearing in all the congestion from over-commercialization.

Casen Courtney Anderson

Via Facebook

I grew up here my whole life. I'm sickened of what's become of Sugar House; no charm whatsoever now! Oh, maybe we should build another Ross, TJ Maxx, Walmart, etc. and shove it right up governor pointy man Herbert's ass?

Rees Vanderslice

Via Facebook

Tragic. Utah has become wall-to-wall tacky housing developments. That's what you get with MASSIVE reproduction.

Mike Schmauch

Via Facebook

Sad. Truly sad.

Kendra Hall

Via Facebook

We'll never be able to keep nice things.

@VirgilGlass

Via Twitter

Couldn't you pick that up and move it?

Corey Hildebrand

Via Facebook

Blog, March 9, "Utah ranked one of the 'least rowdy' during St. Patrick's Day"

Or at any other time of the year.

@Utah_Cannabis

Via Twitter

Utah is one of the lamest states to celebrate any special day. Except July 24.

@FredASchmauch

Via Twitter

Surprised that we beat out two states.

Mike Sargent

Via Facebook

If you hold your parade in a mall, you get a mall parade.

Why I Hate Chase

Via Facebook

I go to the parade every year and enjoy the festivities all day long. But there's not much us non-LDS members can enjoy anymore these days because apparently there is no fucking separation of church and state.

Michael Ball

Via Facebook

Erin go Bragh! I'm Irish, lived in Utah for nine years, and there are not a lot of Irish in Utah. I was actually asked a few times why I looked different. LOL. My reply: "Irish."

Kathy McDonough

Via Facebook

Least rowdy on an observance that has no relevance to the region, population or culture of the state. Why is that odd? You don't see Dublin making a big fuss over Pioneer Day.

Scout Miller

Via Facebook

When the state is by differing estimates 60-70 percent Moron—er, Mormon—it effectively makes Utah a much smaller state of less than a million normal people. Simple religious demographics. Add Momo-based restrictions on the number of liquor licenses for restaurants and bars and a few more stupid liquor laws and there goes our reputation!

Jenny Cornwall

Via Facebook

Utah isn't especially Irish, and not especially Catholic. Really not surprising that we don't come out in droves for an Irish Catholic holiday.

Michael James Bills

Via Facebook

Drinking yourself sick has nothing to do with St. Patrick. It's kind of insulting to his memory.

Autumn Barowski

Via Facebook

We will be doing our part to dispel these nasty rumors!

Carlos Edmunds

Via Facebook

Who are you kidding? None of you are drinking any Jameson.

Michael O'Hair

Via Facebook

Protect our household budgets

After all the promises by our elected officials to help working Americans, their solution is to raise prices on the everyday items we buy. We need tax reform that will ensure our economy grows and creates more jobs, not create higher prices for consumers.

You don't need to be an economist to understand that a border adjustment tax on imports will ultimately be passed on to consumers. It means higher prices on groceries, gas, medicine and clothing. Many working families could be paying up to $1,700 more per year for these basic needs. That's a rough hit that Utah families can't afford.

As a struggling middle-class worker, I certainly don't expect immediate change, and I'm not looking for handouts. But please don't make life harder on us by making our basic needs more expensive. I encourage Senator Hatch to oppose this misguided tax policy and protect Utahns' household budgets.

Suzanne Gleed,

Lehi