Soap Box: Jan. 26-Feb. 1 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Jan. 26, "Trumpocalypse Now!"

Why even bother with the paid deniers and front groups who thrive, creating the delay of a false debate? A revenue-neutral carbon fee with a dividend makes enormous sense!

Economists and scientists say it is the best way to create healthy and safe communities. It is not a tax. This way citizens would receive the carbon fees as a monthly check, for example. That would protect us from price spikes in dirty energy. Polluters pay the fees, so it holds fossil fuel corporations responsible for the damages or externalities—they cause hundreds of billions of dollars per year. It would more rapidly limit further pollution than by regulations alone, as happened in Canada with a similar, popular policy. A study by respected non-partisan Regional Economic Modeling, Inc. found the dividends would help to create 2.9 million additional jobs in 20 years, while reducing carbon emissions 50 percent in that time.

To those who reject the science: Perhaps nothing will change your mind. But what have you got against cleaner air, less asthma in our kids, fewer heart attacks and more money (the dividend) in your pockets? To those accepting the science: Any effort to limit the problem of climate trauma is worth it. For example: The cost of sea level rise alone is so great that no effort to prevent it is unwarranted.

Elon Musk said, "So what can you do? Whenever you have the opportunity, talk to your politicians, ask them to enact a carbon tax. ... Fight the propaganda from the carbon industry."

Jan Freed

Via cityweekly.net

The Red Hanger sounds like the perfect name for a back-alley abortion clinic, but alas it's taken by a dry cleaning service.

Jokes aside, so far we are taking a step backward in socio-economic issues. Planned Parenthood may have a dark history, but its still doing wonders for my girlfriend, and even for myself that going to a regular doctor doesn't provide. They're a specialist company that truly can help with family planning, and I am absolutely pro-choice. Imagine your favorite female friend/lover happens to get raped, and then gets pregnant. That bastard child deserves to be safely aborted should the unwilling mother decide so.

Conor Papineau

Via Facebook

Glad I'm not working for CW during this president because I would be so pissed at how misguided everyone there is on Trump. And BTW, all the planets in our solar system are showing major changes and signs of global warming, this is much larger than just our planet.

Jennifer Higgins

Via Facebook

I would prefer to give President Trump a chance before trashing him on social media. Maybe a week or so.

Allen Reese

Via Facebook

He has done 25 years of damage in five days. Can you imagine what he can do in four years?

Lynn Baker

Via Facebook

There is no hope under a fascist regime.

Diane Perry

Via Facebook

News, Jan. 26, "Protecting Planned Parenthood"

I think that every woman who marched downtown last week would be more than willing to contribute. They should have taken a collection that day.

Susan Dupree Keller

Via Facebook

Love Karrie. A true Utah hero.

@shannonqdunlopI

Via Instagram

Opinion, Jan. 26, "Jason Jarred"

Thank you for writing this. It's going to be near impossible to get the Chaff man out of his seat, with his gerrymandered 100,000 voter excess, but we can hold his feet to the fire and talk about this with anyone who will listen. Huntsman is a favorite son of Utah, that's for sure.

Rain Wallace

Via Facebook

If it is a security threat for a cabinet-level official to have a private email server, why wait until a presidential campaign year to make a big public issue of it? Should these practices be overseen by the FBI or Department of Justice?

Tim Skoglund

Via Facebook

Nail on the head!

Douglas Conrad

Via Facebook

I love the fact that everyone is starting to see his true colors.

Chris Noonan

Via Facebook

He's a scumbag. He clearly has a vested interest in taking public lands and selling them to the highest bidder.

@wtfismikeplayin

Via Twitter

He is an embarrassment to our state. I have no idea how he keeps his seat, but it's time Utah started voting for representatives who are willing to work for their constituents, instead of working in their own interests.

Jessi Biggs

Via Facebook

His ego is bigger than the district boundaries he's "representing," which makes him self-serving and ethically bankrupt if it's not in his interest.

Interviewing him is a nightmare if you're a woman. Even in the beginning of his career, he was just as dismissive and phony if you called him out on his directives.

Alicia Cicalese

Via Facebook

Call on your readers to contact him and demand he investigate Trump's conflicts of interest fully and fairly.

@lexhamilton76

Via Twitter