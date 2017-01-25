Soap Box: Jan. 12-18 

Cover story, Jan. 12,
"Legislature Madness"
When is Utah gonna change its draconian laws about marijuana like ALL of the freakin' western U.S. has?
@aba_zaba
Via Instagram
Pretty rad Reefer Madness parody by City Weekly. Also, impressive extended Grinch metaphor on #utleg by @RyCunn.
@juliaritchey
Via Twitter
On Point!
@meetmarkgold
Via Instagram
Killa cova!!
@ricks_slicpics
Via Instagram
In "Legislate Me—Air Quality" by Dylan Woolf Harris & Annie Knox, and "Tiny Homes" by Babs De Lay, what's not mentioned is the No. 1 cause of these and most issues: overpopulation. Until we address it, educate and manage our numbers, the quality of life won't improve.
Alex King,
Salt Lake City
I think that we all respect the need for conservation in our modern world. Living as cleanly as possible is something that all of can strive to do better. As such, maybe we can be good environmental stewards by reducing the amount of printed news articles. After all, ink is distilled with coal, gilsonite, magnesium and petroleum products—all of which are mined or extracted in Utah. These blends are then alchemized with mineral oxides such as copper, iron, aluminum, titanium, iron and solvents to make black and colored inks. Thousands of products are made with coal or coal by-products, including aspirins, antiseptics, soap, dyes, solvents, plastics, fibers such as rayon, nylon and carbon fiber used to make mountain bikes.
I find it confusing to use coal products to produce ink and generate electricity to power the presses used to market printed essays for profit, then adversely represent coal as a villainous compound. It is comparative to printing news articles pronouncing the deforestation crisis on paper. Please make an effort to stop printing articles and help save our Utah environment.
Steve Richards,
Salt Lake City
News, Jan. 12, "Pronounced Echo"
Thanks for your story, Steve. Case managers are so much a key to success ... more, more, more! And back to HRSA, too, with yet another grant application.
Carol Cook
Via cityweekly.net
The Ocho, Jan. 12, "Eight adult films that triggered Utah Sen. Todd Weiler to sue for damages"
LOL! Only in Zion.
Greg Hackney
Via Facebook
Porn kills love.
Scott Glover
Via Facebook
Asshole husbands who blame it on a porn addiction rather than talking to their wives also kills love.
Kristal Bullock
Via Facebook
Porn is horrible! But let me do some more research and I'll get back to you.
Albert Garcia
Via Facebook
Epic.
J.M. Bell
Via cityweekly.net
Has he seen them all? Or do the titles just offend him because he doesn't have a title with his name in it?
@EdwardMurrell8
Via Twitter
Dine, Jan. 12, "Taking a Stand on Stanza"
Approachable and affordable with ingredients I can recognize. This is what I've been wanting to hear. Thanks, Ted.
Scott Perry
Via cityweekly.net
Dear Soap Box,
With all of the fake news nowadays, we just want the straight dope, so I logged onto putin.gov and they gave us the straight dope ... a heterosexual president elect.
Alan E. Wright,
Salt Lake City
Blog, Jan. 11, "Bad Day at Red Rock"
For another perspective, see the in-depth story leading up to this latest fiasco; find it in the Canyon County Zephyr (on Facebook it is the "Friends of the Canyon Country Zephyr") and/or visit the FB page "Citizens for Transparency in Local Government" run by folks in Moab, some of whom are being sued by this woman for standing up to her in real life AND on their FB page.
Meg Hards
Via Facebook
Blog, Jan. 13, "Utah ranks significantly high on air toxins, EPA report reveals"
The solution is: Turn off all the power and gas, and don't drive your cars. We can all sit around in the dark and cold and freeze/starve to death. You're welcome.
Allen Reese
Via Facebook
The best solution is to cut down the Oquirrh Mountains. Problem solved.
Patrick Carter
Via Facebook
That explains some of the fuzzy thinking that's coming from Salt Lake City.
June Newberry
Via Facebook
I love the taste of emissions in the morning.
@435_Deez_Nuts
Via Twitter
Utah is a miserable place to live in the winter.
@FredASchmauch
Via Twitter
But porn! That's the real public health crisis!
Charles Plante
Via Facebook