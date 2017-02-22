Riverhorse, Cat Cora's Kitchen, and more 

Riverhorse Provides

Since opening on New Year's Eve in 1987, Riverhorse on Main (540 Main, 435-649-3536, Park City, riverhorseparkcity.com) has been one of the area's top dining destinations, appealing to both locals and visitors alike. Now, owner and Executive Chef Seth Adams has opened Riverhorse Provisions at 2212 Main in the historic Imperial Hotel. Provisions is aptly named, insofar as it offers grab-and-go items—from breakfast foods, gourmet sandwiches, custom gift baskets, soups and salads—to fresh produce and entrées for at-home preparation. Also operating as a café, Riverhorse Provisions serves fresh-roasted coffee and espresso drinks, breakfast, lunch and après-ski menus. For those looking to spruce up their homes, items like ceramics, fresh floral bouquets, wine glasses, cutting boards, kitchen aprons and such are also available.

Kudos for Cat

According to the website Delish, one of the best 17 airport restaurants in the country is at the Salt Lake City International Airport. Congrats to the owner of the namesake Cat Cora's Kitchen. The cocktail and tapas lounge features both to-go gourmet food items and eat-in dishes such as the popular lobster macaroni and cheese and the sesame lamb meatball skewers. Other winning eateries include Tony Lukes—where I always stop for a pre-flight cheesesteak at the Philadelphia International Airport—Houston's Pappadeaux for Cajun cuisine, Rick Bayless' Tortas Frontera at Chicago's O'Hare and Deep Blue Sushi, my favorite spot at JFK International Airport.

Food & Wine Classic Returns

Tickets are now available for the upcoming 13th annual Park City Food & Wine Classic, which runs from July 6-9. Benefitting the nonprofit People's Health Clinic, it brings together internationally known chefs, sommeliers, vintners and distilleries with an array of tastings, dinners, demonstrations, live music and activities like hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, cycling and more. Many of the popular events sell out quickly each year, so it's not too early to order your tickets online at parkcityfoodandwineclassic.com.

Quote of the week: "What is patriotism but the love of the food one ate as a child?"

—Lin Yutang

Send tips to tscheffler@cityweekly.net