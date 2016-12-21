Q&A with art activist Cat Palmer 

Think you're an activist? Cat Palmer will put you to shame—in a good way. This local artist/photographer—who was chosen as a staff pick for Best Feminist in City Weekly's 2016 Best of Utah—will inspire you to do more. As most of…
Some are threatening to sell their homes, others are concerned about their businesses dying, and a few are welcoming the opportunity to interact with the less dangerous segment of the homeless population—such as single moms and their kids—according to the daily newspapers.