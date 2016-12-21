Q&A with art activist Cat Palmer 

Think you're an activist? Cat Palmer will put you to shame—in a good way. This local artist/photographer—who was chosen as a staff pick for Best Feminist in City Weekly's 2016 Best of Utah—will inspire you to do more. As most of you probably know, our state isn't among the most favorable in terms of women's rights. But Palmer's doing something about it—a lot of things, actually—and a good example is her three-part photo series called Keep the Politicians Out of Our Vagina (which you can check out at CatPalmerPhoto.Blogspot.com). Each part has a different theme protesting various political issues, and all feature nude, faceless women (and a handful of men) with powerful messages written on their bodies.
What projects have you been involved in recently?
I was on the committee for SlutWalk, which is where we're trying to promote consent culture and get rid of rape culture. And we just finished the third round of Keep the Politicians Out of Our Vagina, and this round was called "You Can't Grab This," which was inspired by Trump's recent election, and the derogatory things that he says about women—not just recently, but over his entire career. I was also part of a documentary called Coat Hangers. ... We hung 2,000 coat hangers up at the State Capitol for this art activism piece, and some HBO filmmakers interviewed me about my experiences and why I support Planned Parenthood.
How did people respond to the coat hangers?
I was expecting way more backlash. ... I don't think it's really gotten the traction it deserves yet. When we did it up at the Capitol, and it's like 6 a.m., and it's finished, and we're leaving, somebody was yelling at us—there's a lot of joggers, believe it or not—these cute little old ladies. And we were horrified. We were trying to get out of there, and we didn't know if we were going to get in trouble. Then we heard them say, 'We love it! This is amazing!' And we were, like, 'Oh, OK, good.' So I was surprised. I've only had minimal amounts of backlash so far.
