Primary Breadwinners, Anti-Vaxers Compromise and Diversity & Redistricting 

"Primary Breadwinners"

Let's not get too distracted by all those well-meaning men who purport to speak for the little woman. The poor guy from Wasatch County is a good example. James Green resigned from his post as vice chairman of the county GOP after his letter to the editor in The Wasatch Wave went viral—even making it into The Washington Post. All this because he railed against Sen. Jacob Anderegg's bill to study equal pay. Of course, he did say men were the "primary breadwinners," and that equal pay could mean less money for them to support their families. There are worse things, like in Wyoming and Oklahoma, where the legislatures are assigning abortion issues to the agricultural committee and calling women mere fetus hosts. But here in Utah, we are still shaming Green, who tried unsuccessfully to apologize by saying he worked his fingers to the bone so his Wife could stay at home and raise their two amazingly successful sons, according to a letter via Fox News.

Anti-Vaxers Compromise

Compromise is not a word we've been hearing lately from Republicans, but now it's out there in big letters—all because of the anti-vaxers. An article in Science-Based Medicine (oh, sorry—science!) fears that the anti-vaccination movement is on the upswing with the election of @realDonaldTrump. Robert F. Kennedy was an anti-vaxer, too, and The Atlantic detailed his and Trump's dalliance with the vaccination spooks. Now, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, has bought into the proposition with three bills, which, according to the Deseret News, offer a compromise by requiring some kind of video information. It's a compromise, he says, because you can't always get what you want. One physician commenting on the article says, OK, but that could mean multiple invasive tests for unvaccinated kids. You know, you can't always get what you want.

Diversity & Redistricting

Suddenly, everyone's reading the Constitution. And kind of like the Bible, they're picking and choosing what they like. Take, for instance, Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, and his bill to eliminate consideration of gender and race from judicial appointments. Utah Policy writes that the state Constitution lets the Legislature decide qualifications, and it's only on merit. It doesn't matter that a roomful of white males sees merit differently than a diverse one would. Democrats have already lost the fight for equal representation on state commissions, so narrowing the thought process is nothing new. There is one light in the wilderness, though. Slate writes that the U.S. Supreme Court likely will be taking up the issue of redistricting, which has given all those pasty white males a leg up in politics.