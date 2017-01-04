PITCH BUSINESS IDEAS, EARTH2TRUMP ROADSHOW, LEGISLATIVE OUTLOOK CONFERENCE AND MORE... 

PITCH BUSINESS IDEAS

Here's a chance to see if that great idea of yours will go anywhere, and if it has the potential to make money. WSU's Small Business Development Center is hosting 1 Million Cups, an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present ideas to business leaders and receive feedback. Startup Ogden, Weber State University Downtown, 2314 Washington Blvd., Ogden, 801-626-7232, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m., free/registration required, 1millioncups.com/ogden



EARTH2TRUMP ROADSHOW

The resistance is happening, and you can be part of it. All you need is dedication to the environment and humanity. The #Earth2Trump Roadshow of Resistance visits Salt Lake City, one of 16 cities it's hitting on its way to Washington, D.C. The idea is to bring thousands of people to protest the presidential inauguration. Expect a great lineup of speakers—including some from the Utah League of Native American Voters—and live music from folk/alternative rock musician Dana Lyons and guitarist Makana. The rally stands to oppose every Donald Trump policy that hurts wildlife, poisons our air and water, destroys our climate, promotes racism, misogyny or homophobia and marginalizes entire segments of our society. Ember, 623 S. State, Salt Lake City, Sunday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m., free, RSVP, biologicaldiversity.org



LEGISLATIVE OUTLOOK CONFERENCE

No matter which side of the political aisle you sit on, the conservative Utah Taxpayers Association's Legislative Outlook Conference is worth the time. Leaders from the Utah State Senate and House of Representatives, policy experts and community leaders cover a broad range of issues expected to be considered at the upcoming session of the Utah Legislature. That includes decreasing taxes, warning of an income-tax increase, transparency in taxation and more. You need to know the issues before they take a bite out of you, your pocketbook or your ethics. Little America Hotel, 500 S. Main, Salt Lake City, 801-972-8814, Monday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, free, utahtaxpayers.org