8. BroDown Winter Cargo Shorts & Flip-Flops Pageant.

7. Flat Earth Society Conference on Alt-Science.

6. BawitdabaCon: A Celebration of Kid Rock.

5. K.N.I.T. (Knitting Nationalists in Totality) White-Yarn-Only Market.

4. Coal, Carbon & Chromium Totally Clean Energy Symposium.

3. The Jason Chaffetz First Annual Paid Protester Job Fair.

2. What a Woman Doesn’t Want® Expo.

1. Trump/Yiannopoulos 2020: Make America Greater Again-er (monthly event).