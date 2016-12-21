Naked No More

Johnny Kwon's Naked Fish has closed—but talk about going out on top. In my opinion, it was hitting on all cylinders in the past few years. However, Kwon enjoys change and creative challenges, and decided to take the restaurant in a new direction. It's been remodeled and reimagined as Ikigai (67 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City, 801-595-8888), with former Naked Fish chef David Hopps—who most recently spent time at San Francisco's much-lauded and astronomically expensive Saison—at the helm. Ikigai has a lean, focused menu, and is not a sushi restaurant per se, although there is some sashimi on the menu, such as raw amber jack with crumbled pistachio and pickled plumb; madai with yuzu and green tea; and mackerel with pickled seaweed and petite red onions. Warm plates include an elevated version of sukiyaki using Koji beef, and an equally appealing ramen "carbonara." Desserts are out of this world, and service is excellent.



Utah Chef on Today

As he has done in the past four years during the Christmas holidays, Stein Eriksen Lodge's (SteinLodge.com) Corporate Chef and Vice President of Food and Beverage Zane Holmquist is set to appear on Today's Christmas Eve show on NBC. During this year's in-studio segment, Holmquist plans to demonstrate two signature dishes from Stein's Glitretind Restaurant: a pimento cheese ball served with herb crackers, and a cast-iron s'mores recipe. I'm hoping the crew can get Holmquist to show off his amazing tats.



Resolve with Lifelong Learning

New Year's resolutions can be difficult to keep, but the University of Utah's Lifelong Learning programs and their continuing education department can help. If you're looking to eat healthier in 2017, the "Eating for a Healthier You" class begins on Jan. 30 at the Sandy campus. The "Scientific Foundations of Human Nutrition and Health" starts Jan. 9, as does "Cultural Aspects of Food." Those looking for more decadent ways to enjoy continuing ed might enjoy "Croissants," "An Evening of Turkish Desserts" or the "How to Brew Beer" courses. Find a complete selection of non-credit courses at Continue.Utah.edu.



Quote of the week: "Fettucine Alfredo is macaroni and cheese for adults."

—Mitch Hedberg

