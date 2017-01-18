LIVE: Music Picks, Jan. 19-25 

THURSDAY 1.19

Felly, Gyyps, Yonas, Healy

Despite the fact that the town of Trumbull, Conn., sounds like a place that is more familiar with MBAs than MCs, it just so happens to be upstart rapper Felly's (born Chris Felner) point of origin. After gaining a strong internet following during his late teens, Felly uprooted and made his way to California to work on a music degree at USC. During his time as a student, Felly continued to experiment with his unique mix of reggae, hip-hop and jazz, self-releasing his first album, This Shit Comes in Waves, in 2015 and becoming acquainted with like-minded MC Gyyps. With the momentum of their huge fanbase, the pair have kicked off The Mermaid Gang Tour, which will see them teaming up with New York rapper Yonas and Memphis-based, acoustic-rap virtuoso Healy. (Alex Springer) In the Venue, 219 S. 600 West, 7 p.m., $18 in advance, $20 day of show; inthevenueslc.com

Badfeather

It's fairly common practice to amass different genres within a jam band umbrella, but it's quite another to create a concoction that emerges as truly distinct. Badfeather manages to do just that with a heady mix of rock, soul, blues and Americana that fuses the various parts and forges a unique whole. Granted, the influences abound—the sounds of the Doobies, Zeppelin and Steely Dan occasionally make for a great game of "Name That Vibe"—but the end result, as evidenced by their dynamic debut Signal Path, makes for one of the most explosive local offerings in recent memory. Subtlety and sonics are given equal emphasis, and with singer-guitarist Rick Gerber's emotive vocals seizing center stage, there's an unmistakable edge and swagger imbued in the mix as well. Given their ability to get an audience enthralled from the get-go, it's little wonder they've become one of Salt Lake City's more exhilarating entities. Two chances to see them this week: Thursday in Park City (info below) and Friday in SLC at The Royal with Talia Keys. (Lee Zimmerman) The Cabin, 825 S. Main, Park City, 11 p.m., $10, 21+; thecabinparkcity.com

FRIDAY 1.20

Covering Bob Moss—A Bob Moss Visual Art Tribute and Tribute Album/Listening Party

Although we lost Bob Moss five years ago, The heart of the Utah treasure—and rare true gentlemen—still beats within SLC's art and music scene, and he's about to get the accolade he's due. Since Moss was a dual-medium talent, working in visual art as well as music, this is a two-headed tribute. Tonight represents the opening of experimental art gallery God Hates Robots' exhibition, Covering Moss—A Bob Moss Visual Art Tribute, where noteworthy local artists like Sri Whipple, Trent Call, Lincoln Lysager and Mary Toscano "cover" Bob's singular, signature woodburned works. That's a helluva concept, itself, taking a cue from how the music world honors its greats. It's fitting, then, that the evening is also the official release of the limited-edition two-disc, 24-song Son of Deseret, where dozens of local Utah musicians—including Moss collaborators and friends like Mike Kirkland, Bad Brad Wheeler, Eli Morrison, Joe Judd, Greg Midgley, Aldine Strychnine, Chubby Bunny, George St. John and (full disclosure) a couple of guys from City Weekly (yours truly and Brian Staker) teamed up with real musicians Dave Boogert and Steve Morrison—cover Bob's ingenuous and ingenious songs. Tonight, all our hearts beat with Bob's. Covering Bob Moss runs through Feb. 13. (Randy Harward) God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South Ste. 250, 6-9 p.m., free; godhatesrobots.com

SATURDAY 1.21

Dorothy, The Georgia Flood

All the eponymous one-word female musical acts carry an aura of "diva"—in the best sense of the word. The term originates from opera, and describes a female singer who not only has vocal chops but also a commanding stage presence. It's undoubtedly true of Dorothy Martin of the Los Angeles quartet bearing her name. Dorothy's 2014 self-titled debut EP had Rolling Stone listing them on their "50 Best New Artists of 2014," and last year's full-length Rockisdead was released on Jay Z's Roc Nation label. The band's neo-classic rock (that's a thing, right?) riffage might not be the most innovative musical creation, but rock 'n' roll is oftentimes about re-inventing the wheel. And with Martin driving this machine, it's both sexy and tough as nails—what a combo. Opening for Dorothy is Atlanta's The Georgia Flood, a group that plays rock with closer ties to Southern roots. (Brian Staker) The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, 8 p.m., $12.50, 21+; theurbanloungeslc.com

SUNDAY 1.22

Warbly Jets, Civil Lust, 90s Television, Cesar Reyes

With their catchy yet razor-sharp, psychedelic-tinged pop, Los Angeles act Warbly Jets is reminiscent of the Dandy Warhols, and also a tiny bit of The Strokes. Rough-coifed, clothes impeccably shambled and loaded with effervescent charm, they'd be guaranteed Teen Beat fodder—if that journal still existed, and catered to better taste than I fear they would. An L.A. "buzz band," they are still new enough that they are playing a free show this month at The Urban Lounge, amid gigs like a "residency" at the Satellite in their hometown (how academic-sounding!). Their single "Alive" is up on all the hip streaming and download sites, and they seem poised to rev up for a debut album release— something to be eagerly anticipated, if the single is any indication. Local bands Civil Lust, 90s Television and DJ Cesar Reyes open. (Brian Staker) The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, 8 p.m., free, 21+; theurbanloungeslc.com

MONDAY 1.23

Hamilton Leithauser, Alexandra Savior

A lengthy tenure in a well-respected band doesn't necessarily ensure that a successful solo career will follow. But surrounding oneself with reputable musicians does imply a certain amount of cred and confidence. Two of the three albums by Hamilton Leithauser, former frontman of The Walkmen, are collaborations. The most recent, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine (Glassnote), is credited to Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam (Vampire Weekend's Rostam Batmanglij), but also features a slew of indie rock notables, including Paul Maroon (The Walkmen), Morgan Henderson (Fleet Foxes), Richard Swift (The Shins) and Amber Coffman (Dirty Projectors). The album's first single, "A 1000 Times," not only soared to the top of the indie charts, but won lavish praise from leading pundits in the process. Leithauser is touring without Rostam, but co-bill Alexandra Savior garnered similar kudos her first time out, courtesy of a YouTube video that had Courtney Love, Linda Perry and Alex Turner singing her praises. A contract with Columbia Records sealed the deal, while early songs slated for her upcoming album garnered a TV placement, critical kudos and raves from industry insiders. This from a singer who describes her sound as boasting a "feminist angst horror film feel." That makes her a must-hear—if only to be clear as to what, exactly, that means. (LZ) The State Room, 638 S. State, 8 p.m., $20, 21+; thestateroomslc.com

TUESDAY 1.24

Great Good Fine OK, Flor

My first exposure to the pair of Brooklyn-based synthpop maestros Great Good Fine OK came in the form of a truly surreal music video for their song "You're the One for Me," in which a beautiful woman makes a splattered mockery of a perfectly good sandwich. Couple that imagery with the band's liberal use of Jon Sandler's sugary falsetto and the translucent chime of Luke Moellman's synth chords, and there's really no turning back. Following the recent release of their EP III, Great Good Fine OK is bringing their neon brand of dance-friendly music on a North American tour. Joining them for this audio smorgasbord will be Oregonian indie-pop quartet Flor, who have been making all kinds of lovely waves with their accessible yet haunting sound. It's a show that promises to be a nostalgic trip into the future. (AS) Kilby Court, 741 S. 330 West, 7 p.m., $12 in advance, $14 day of show; kilbycourt.com