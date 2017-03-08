Laziz at Night, Appellation at Manoli's and Este at 1 

Laziz at Night

Fans of the marvelous Middle Eastern cuisine, great vibe and friendly service at Laziz Kitchen (912 S. Jefferson St., SLC, 801-441-1228, lazizkitchen.com) will be happy to know that owners Derek Kitchen and Moudi Sbeity have expanded their restaurant hours to include dinner service on Fridays and Saturdays, from 5-10 p.m. Dinner menu items include dishes such as cauliflower stew; kafta beef patties with vermicelli; grilled cod with lemon, spices and rice pilaf; maghmoor chickpeas and eggplant; and a bone-in chicken breast with a sumac dish called djeij. Laziz also sports a small but well-selected wine and beer menu.

Appellation at Manoli's

On March 15, Manoli's (402 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-532-3760, manolison9th.com) teams up with Scott Woodward from Appellation Wine Co. to host a wine dinner highlighting some of California's true family estate wineries. The evening features a six-course tasting menu paired with five wines from Zocker, Tangent, Baileyana Firepeak and True Myth. Dinner courses include shrimp crudo; myzithra-brined crispy quail; housemade hylopita pasta with spiced lamb, cinnamon-tomato sauce and whipped myzithra; and glyka—bay leaf-lemon posset with coriander-pink peppercorn sable—for dessert. The cost for the dinner is $50 per person for the tasting menu and $45 for the optional wine pairings, plus tax and gratuity.

Este at 1

Congrats to owner David Heiblim and all the good folks at Este Deli (1702 S. Main, SLC, 801-487-3354, estepizzaco.com), who celebrated their first anniversary. Since opening, Este has cultivated a base of loyal customers who love it's East Coast-style hoagies the sane way they crave Heiblim's New York-style pizzas at Este Pizzeria. The roast pork shoulder hoagie with broccoli rabe, garlic, roasted peppers and sharp provolone is second to none, but Este also offers vegan and vegetarian options like their scrumptious eggplant Parmesan sandwich. The deli also recently launched their Tightwad Tuesday specials, when $6 buys you any 6-inch hoagie, chips and a drink.

Quote of the week: "I'm sick of eating hoagies. I want a grinder, a sub, a foot-long hero. I want to live, Marge."

—Homer Simpson

