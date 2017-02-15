Kimi's, The Paris, and Artisan Chocolates 

Kimi's Grown-Up Brunch

Looking for a new weekend brunch spot? Kimi's Chop & Oyster House (2155 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, 801-946-2079, kimishouse.com) now serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. And, for those who would prefer a grown-up environment, it's a 21-and-over affair. In addition to $5 mimosas and $7 jalapeño, bacon and spicy shrimp bloody marys, Kimi's brunch runs the gamut from blue crab meat salad wraps and toast smögen to croque madam, banana pancakes and root vegetable hash. Also new—and again, for those 21 and over—is nightly Après Work, featuring $5 appetizer and cocktail specials.

Seasonal Specials at The Paris

One of my favorite foods is the Alsatian specialty called choucroute garni. "Choucroute" means sauerkraut in French, and "garni" refers to all the good stuff that comes with it: artisan sausages such as knackwurst, fleischwurst, bratwurst and other hearty items like boiled potatoes. The only local place I know to get authentic choucroute garni is at The Paris Bistro (1500 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City, 801-486-5585, theparis.net), where it's available on their seasonal winter menu. Other in-season specials include coq au vin—made with all-natural, free-range chicken—and galette à la tartiflette, a buckwheat crêpe with potato, onion, jambon de Paris, Reblochon cheese, poached egg and mesclun salad with walnut oil vinaigrette. Shaved Périgord black winter truffles are optional.

Anti-Winter Artisan Chocolates

Acclaimed artisan confectioner Chris Blue and his company, Chocolatier Blue, got its start right here in Utah. Chris has just released a new chocolate collection, all made with Salt Lake City's Solstice Chocolate. The line, called the Anti-Winter Collection, is meant to employ bright citrus flavors, nostalgia and, yes, booze. The 14 new flavors include Mexican wedding cake, Highland Fling (made with single-malt Scotch), banana cream pie, Cajun martini, buttered popcorn and Champagne and Gimlet, which incorporates local craft gin. Chocolatier Blue products are available at all Caputo's locations.

