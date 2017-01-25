Judd's Hill Thrill, V-Day Pop-Up 

click to enlarge

A Judd's Hill Thrill

One of the most talented people I know is Judd Finkelstein, proprietor of Judd's Hill Winery in Napa. Not only is he a savvy and creative winemaker, but he's also a fantastic ukulele player and a founding member of the fabulous Maikai Gents, who delight audiences with the sounds of old time Hawaii. Chances are good that Finkelstein will have his uke in tow on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he and Meditrina (165 W. 900 South, 801-485-2055, meditrinaslc.com) host an exclusive wine dinner featuring Judd's Hill wines. Pairings for the evening include Judd's Hill sauvignon blanc with housemade ricotta, Meyer lemon and blood orange gelée, micro cilantro, lavash, smoked Utah trout, cucumber cup, red onion-dill pico de gallo and buttermilk dressing; Judd's Hill rosé and deconstructed Blue "Cheesecake" with pickled beets, frizzled prosciutto, baby greens and honey-thyme vinaigrette; Judd's Hill GSM and cabernet sauvignon (side by side) with an entrée of pink peppercorn and five-spice dusted pork tenderloin, Chinese broccoli, cauliflower potato purée and apple balsamic. And for dessert, there's spiced pineapple tart with Chantilly cream and Judd's Hill Tardy Harvest Roussanne. Food is $35 and wine is $25, plus tax and gratuity. Call the restaurant for reservations.

V-Day Pop-Up

If you're looking for a unique one-off dining experience for Valentine's Day, Culinary Crafts has your back. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, CC will create a romantic one-night pop-up restaurant at The Tasting Room (357 W. 200 South, 801-906-8294). The $135 plus tax per-person price includes a lavish six-course menu of "Butler-passed" hors d'oeuvres; an amuse of oysters "Rocafella;" housemade breads and butters; roasted cauliflower salad; scallops with chestnut sauce and risotto; pork medallions with roasted brussels sprouts, drizzled with fig and port wine reduction; an intermezzo of blood orange sorbet; a honey and salt tasting experience; chocolate fondue for two; Publik coffee and more. Guests are invited to bring their own wine; there is no corkage charge, and glassware is provided. To purchase tickets, visit culinarycrafts.com/shop.

Quote of the week: "When the average American says, 'I'm starving,' it is a prelude to a midnight raid on a well-stocked refrigerator or a sudden trip to the nearest fast-food restaurant."

—Carolyn Custis James

