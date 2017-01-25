news_citizenrevolt1-1.jpg

January 25, 2017 News » Citizen Revolt

HUMAN-TRAFFICKING AWARENESS 

You might not think it happens in Utah, but think again. The Utah Attorney General's Office, the Junior League of Salt Lake City and the Refugee & Immigrant Center are hosting Human Trafficking in Utah Forum, an important discussion surrounding this alarming issue. Did you know that 100,000-300,000 children are prostituted in America every year and many more are at risk? And it is happening in your own backyard. Following a resource fair where you can learn about services and programs, a panel discussion moderated by Attorney General Sean Reyes begins at 6 p.m. Utah State Capitol, State Room (Senate Building), 350 N. State, 801-328-1019, Thursday, Jan. 26, 4-7:30 p.m., free, jlslc.org

SINGLE MOMS FUNDRAISER
The annual Chili Open, the biggest fundraising event of the year for People Helping People, offers you a chance to make a difference in the lives of women and children in need. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sugar House, the event—now in its 17th year—has raised more than $900,000 for PHP's Employment Program. This year features a dinner and auction with entertainment by Peter Breinholt. Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 801-583-4175, Friday, Jan. 27, Social, 5:30-7 p.m.; Dinner, 7-10 p.m., $85 per person, phputah.org

ROE V. WADE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Following the Women's March on Washington, Planned Parenthood of Utah hopes women will fight lawmakers' efforts to return to the pre-Roe world, and make it clear that "We Won't Go Back." Celebrate access to safe and legal abortion at a time when your support and attention is needed. The night's entertainment includes performances by slam poet Sonya Renee Taylor—founder of the international movement "The Body Is Not An Apology"—and "queer pop" musician Be Steadwell. Grand Hall at Union Pacific Station, 400 W. South Temple, 801-532-1586, Friday, Jan. 27, 7-11 p.m., $20, ppacutah.org

  • Victim Support, Chaffetz' Vendetta, Assisted Suicide

    The lawsuit seeks the emails regarding how police treated women who claimed they were sexually assaulted. Yes, BYU is a private institution, but the judge noted that it doesn't make any sense to allow them to exercise police power but not be subject to the accountability afforded by the Government Records Access Management Act.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 25, 2017

  • TRUMPOCALYPSE NOW!

    Is there any hope for Planned Parenthood and climate change under the new regime? PLUS we take you inside the inauguration and the DC + SLC Women's Marches.
    • by Alastair Bland, Baynard Woods, Dylan Woolf Harris and Katharine Biele
    • Jan 25, 2017

  • Schooled, Dirty Water, and Metcalf’s Mishaps

    A group called Our Schools Now is stumping on the legislative preview circuit for an income tax increase to help fund education. But Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and maybe the Legislature in general seem to think this will open the gateway to hell.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 18, 2017
