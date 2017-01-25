HUMAN-TRAFFICKING AWARENESS

You might not think it happens in Utah, but think again. The Utah Attorney General's Office, the Junior League of Salt Lake City and the Refugee & Immigrant Center are hosting Human Trafficking in Utah Forum, an important discussion surrounding this alarming issue. Did you know that 100,000-300,000 children are prostituted in America every year and many more are at risk? And it is happening in your own backyard. Following a resource fair where you can learn about services and programs, a panel discussion moderated by Attorney General Sean Reyes begins at 6 p.m. Utah State Capitol, State Room (Senate Building), 350 N. State, 801-328-1019, Thursday, Jan. 26, 4-7:30 p.m., free, jlslc.org

SINGLE MOMS FUNDRAISER

The annual Chili Open, the biggest fundraising event of the year for People Helping People, offers you a chance to make a difference in the lives of women and children in need. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sugar House, the event—now in its 17th year—has raised more than $900,000 for PHP's Employment Program. This year features a dinner and auction with entertainment by Peter Breinholt. Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 801-583-4175, Friday, Jan. 27, Social, 5:30-7 p.m.; Dinner, 7-10 p.m., $85 per person, phputah.org

ROE V. WADE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Following the Women's March on Washington, Planned Parenthood of Utah hopes women will fight lawmakers' efforts to return to the pre-Roe world, and make it clear that "We Won't Go Back." Celebrate access to safe and legal abortion at a time when your support and attention is needed. The night's entertainment includes performances by slam poet Sonya Renee Taylor—founder of the international movement "The Body Is Not An Apology"—and "queer pop" musician Be Steadwell. Grand Hall at Union Pacific Station, 400 W. South Temple, 801-532-1586, Friday, Jan. 27, 7-11 p.m., $20, ppacutah.org