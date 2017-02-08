HOMELESSNESS PANEL, SYMPHONY FUNDRAISER, and more 

HOMELESSNESS PANEL

Thousands of people are living on the streets in Utah, struggling to find work and housing. Many suffer from addiction and mental illness, and criminals often take advantage of their misfortune. Wondering whether Salt Lake City will ever manage the homelessness problem? Upset by Mayor Jackie Biskupski's seemingly unilateral decision on shelters? Give your leaders a piece of your mind at On Our Doorstep: Understanding Utah's Homelessness Crisis—an audience-driven panel discussion moderated by KUER reporter Whittney Evans. Panelists include Biskupski and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. The City Library, 210 E. 400 South, 801-581-6625, Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., free, http://bit.ly/2l4jTpk

SYMPHONY FUNDRAISER

Take an evening to dress up, enjoy real culture and support the arts. In its 31st year, Salt Lake Symphony's annual Vienna Ball features dinner, a silent auction and performances by the award-winning BYU Ballroom Dance Team. You can dance to waltzes and polkas by the Salt Lake Symphony and jazz standards by the Mark Chaney Trio. If you're not a seasoned ballroom dancer, free lessons are offered at 6:30 p.m. prior to the ball. Black tie is suggested. University of Utah Union Ballroom, 200 South Campus Drive, 800-838-3006, Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.-midnight, $60, http://bit.ly/2l4w2dW

LECTURE ON AMERICAN WEST

The American West has long been at the center of national debates about the relationship between the environment and the economy. In Losing Eden: An Environmental History of the American West, participants can hear a close examination of the region's "deep history"—focusing on its unique geography. Indiginous North Americans constantly innovated. New tools, the advent of agriculture, fire- and irrigation-managed environments and extensive trade routes were essential to early survival and success and belie the myth of a pristine, Edenic America discovered by Europeans. Instead, by the time Europeans arrived, native peoples had flourished in the New World for tens of thousands of years, evolving societies ranging from relatively simple hunting and gathering bands to sophisticated, urban metropolises. S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, 383 S. University St., 801-581-6833, Thursday, Feb. 16, 12:15-1:15 p.m., free, http://bit.ly/2kxGmhh

ADULT SPELLING BEE

You know people can't spell anymore. Just look at Twitter. Now you can put your spelling skills to the test at Buzzword: An Adult Spelling Bee, a pub-style competition hosted by City Library staff. Twenty participants are randomly selected to compete head-to-head in spelling words of varying difficulty. Prizes are given to the top contestants, including a grand prize and trophy to the evening's BuzzWord champion. Contestants need to register in advance, but you can attend without registering. Doors at 6 p.m. Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, 801-524-8200, Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m., 21+, http://slcpl.org/buzzword