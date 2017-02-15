HEALTH CARE DIALOGUE, GENERAL STRIKE, and more 

HEALTH CARE DIALOGUE

Scared, aren't you? It could be the end of Obamacare or, to get personal, the end of you. Republicans are talking in circles about the insurance that could save your life, but what does it all really mean? How should the country address its most important domestic and global challenges amid enduring and legitimate moral and political differences? Well, Understanding Our Differences, Shaping Our Future reaches out to the big players—people like Republican State Sen. Brian Shiozawa and University Health Sciences Vice President Vivian Lee. Come express your anxieties and discuss possible solutions. University of Utah, Hinckley Caucus Room, Building 73 (former law building), 323 S. 1400 East, 801-587-2130, Thursday, Feb. 16, 12:30-2 p.m., free, bit.ly/2kXBWQZ

GENERAL STRIKE

OK, this is getting serious. Anti-Trump activists are calling for a General Strike. You know the drill—buy nothing, protest everywhere and generally give the president the middle finger. No work, no school. This all probably started back in the plantation days when there was a general strike in the Confederate States known as Black Reconstruction. This grassroots movement—a kind of national snow day—pledges to be non-violent in support of the Constitution and the belief that dissent is a right of Americans. The attire is, of course, black for the national mood. Stay at home or watch the websites for protest venues. What divides us unites us. Anywhere, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free, bit.ly/2kXLNGf

Not my president's DAY

Not able to sleep? Having trouble concentrating at work? Yeah, it's probably the president. People across the nation are adding activism to their day planners. Join Salt Lake City at the Not My President's Day Rally—yet another national day of protest to protect the marginalized and reject the policies of the current administration. No more wall of isolationism, no more attacks on the vibrant immigration population, no more denigrating women and the rights of all Americans. This rally is building on the momentum of the Women's March on the Capitol and demonstrating that the Trump White House does not represent true American values. Salt Lake City and County Building, 451 S. State, 801-396-8700, Monday, Feb. 20, 9-11 a.m., free, bit.ly/2lwNQxJ

Trailblazing WOMEN

Maybe you're not Ivanka Trump—you don't have big boobs or a rich daddy. But you're a woman, and that counts. Every March, Women's History Month celebrates the valuable contributions women have made in communities across America. This year, the Salt Lake City Public Library highlights Utah's Trailblazing Women. What? You didn't think Utah had any? This panel discussion features leaders in government, education, journalism and community action who have a thing or two to say. Join KRCL's Lara Jones and her panel of women who make a difference. Learn about our backward history—Utah women were allowed to vote 50 years before the 19th Amendment, but only comprise about 15 percent of state Legislature today. The percentage of Utah women in the workforce is higher than the national average, but the state also has one of the highest gender wage gaps. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 802-524-8234, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., free, slcpl.org