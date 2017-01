click to enlarge

8. Planet Fatass (“The Judgement-Free, Equipment-Free, Salad-Free Zone”)

7. Puke Crossfit (“Surge and Purge!”)

6. Pizzatheory Fitness (“All the Slices You Can Lift”)

5. The BroZone (“The All-Flexing and High-Fiving Workout”)

4. 24-Minute Fitness (“Sorry, We’re Closed”)

3. Krossfit Klatch (“Cute Outfits, Wine, No Workouts and Free Daycare”)

2. The Check-In Gym (“It Only Exists on Facebook. Shame Your Friends Today!”)

1. Existential Lifetime Fitness (“You Could Change … but Why?”)