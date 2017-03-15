GENDER UN-BENDING

With all the talk about transgender bathrooms and gender discrimination, parents might want to hear from an expert. In an evening with the author, Christia Spears Brown, Ph.D., speaks about her book Parenting Beyond Pink and Blue: How to Raise Your Kids Free of Gender Stereotypes. The Clubhouse, 850 E. South Temple, 801-537-8604, Thursday, March 16, 6-8 p.m., $10 suggested donation; free to YWCA members, bit.ly/2n8499j

TRIBAL SOVEREIGNTY 101

What do you really know about the Bears Ears controversy? It was enough to send Outdoor Retailer packing, even while local leaders scrambled to entice them back. But, funny thing: The Native American perspective in all this was shoved to the back of the bus. You can learn about the interplay of tribal sovereignty with the Bears Ears and Dakota Access pipeline movements during The Significance of Sovereignty: Lessons Learned from Standing Rock and Bears Ears, which examines the roots of tribal sovereignty and its relationship with the federal government. The concept is widely misunderstood and, in both of these issues, competed with social justice and civil rights. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, Thursday, March 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2mPLSNe

CLIMATE ACTION

You'd better learn what to do now as the climate deniers pack the White House and threaten the future of the globe. That's not an exaggeration. Scott Pruitt, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, made it clear that he doesn't think carbon dioxide emissions are "a primary contributor to the global warming that we see." A Chicago Tribune article said a staggering majority of scientists are being drowned out by this "sensible non-scientist." So if you belong to an organization interested in climate or want to get involved, now is the time to connect with activist groups, hear local highlights on current and future projects, and give your input on the next steps at the Spring 2017 All Network Meeting. Utah's Hogle Zoo-RendeZoo Room, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., Tuesday, March 21, 9-10:30 a.m., free, utahclimateactionnetwork.com

COURAGEOUS WOMEN PERFORMANCE

You might not be dying to hear Eleanor Roosevelt's singing voice. But you need to hear her words—her message—and those of Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Patty Bartlett Sessions, Malala Yousafzai and five others to celebrate Women's History Month. Women of Courage is a musical event imagined by composer Mary Lou Prince and lyricist Patty Willis, and performed by the Canyon Singers with Ricklen Nobis at the piano. It's organized by Women of the World, a Salt Lake City-based organization providing hope, support, supplies, education and community to hundreds of women refugees and their families. South Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 6876 S. Highland Drive, Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.; First Unitarian Church, 569 S. 1300 East, Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., 801-953-0008, free, donation suggested, womenofworld.org