Even Stevens, Trio Happenings, Farmers market 

Even Stevens Feeds 1 Million

Salt Lake City-based "craft-casual restaurant" Even Stevens will donate their one millionth sandwich this month—a major milestone to say the least. The restaurant donates one sandwich for every one sold to one of their partnering nonprofit organizations in Utah, Arizona and Idaho. "Every sandwich donated reflects the love and passion of our team members who create memorable experiences for our guests," founder Steve Down says in a press release. "For our success, I will forever thank for our guests, community partners and the team members who live the 'eat to give' philosophy every day." Since opening the first Even Stevens in 2014, the company now donates more than 10,000 sandwiches each month within each of their markets. As their slogan claims, this truly is "a sandwich shop with a cause."

Café Trio Happenings

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Cottonwood's Café Trio (6405 S. 3000 East, 801-944-8746, triodining.com) resumes its Wine Dinner Series. The focus of the evening is the owner's and beverage director Jim Santangelo's favorite wines from Napa Valley. The cost for the dinner is $75 per person ($40 for food, $35 for wine). To reserve your spot by calling or emailing events@trioding.com. Also, stay tuned for a third Café Trio come late March or early April. Owner Mikel Trapp—who is also an owner/partner of Current Fish & Oyster and Under Current Bar—announced that the new addition will be located at Park City's Kimball Junction in the former Ruby Tuesday building, 6585 North Landmark Drive.

Year-Round Freshie's

Farmers market shoppers might be familiar with the Park City-based Freshie's Lobsters Co. food truck, which is seasonal. Well, now you can get your fix of live lobsters, clam chowder, lobster rolls, lobster sliders and such at the Freshie's year-round "grab and go" location at 1897 Prospector Ave. in Park City. Call 435-631-9861 or visit freshieslobsterco.comfor more information.

Quote of the week: "When life gives you lemons, order the lobster tail."

—Ziad K. Abdelnour

Send tips to: tscheffler@cityweekly.net