EDGY SOCIAL COMMENTARY, CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION, and more 

EDGY SOCIAL COMMENTARY

The new year has brought a plethora of bold and brazen opinions from the cheap seats. So why not listen to an acclaimed author and social critic talk about life as we know it? From politics to pop culture, yoga pants to aging, you'll want to be in the room to hear Fran Lebowitz' take on the world we live in. "Fran Lebowitz has been a vibrant and opinionated part of the arts scene for decades, and we can't wait to hear what she has to say about current events, art and culture," Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr says. "She has a reputation for just tellin' it like it is. There's no doubt this humorous evening of banter and blunt talk will keep you thinking, and inspire your own dinner party conversations for months afterward." George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 435-513-0741, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., $29+, ecclescenter.org

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Are you ready to crow? It's the Year of the Rooster and the local Chinese community is celebrating Chinese New Year. This event arrives a week after the actual holiday—which is also called Spring Festival. The program includes modern and traditional music, Chinese folk songs and dances, kung fu, Peking opera and more. Twenty participating organizations and more than 50 individuals are set to perform along with billions of others around the globe. Cottonwood High School, 5717 South, 1300 East, Murray, 801-268-4833, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m., free, utahchinese.org

HOW TO BE FEMME

Femme! calls itself a passionate fusion of dance, sensual motion, meditation and celebration of the feminine form designed by dance, health and fitness expert, Bernadette Pleasant. Using a variety of movement and musical styles including live drummers, the 90-minute multisensory experience interweaves dance, healing and sensual arts. The group also offers a weekend-long event that incorporates training for those who would like to become a licensed Femme! teacher. If you attend the training, you can go to the Feb. 2 event for free. Trolley Square Shopping Center, Ste. D116, 201-218-2694, Thursday, Feb. 2, 7-8:30 p.m., $30; Immersion & Teacher Training, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 3-5, see website for details, livefemme.bigcartel.com

GREENHOUSE TOURS

It's winter—overcast and dreary. What better time to surround yourself with living things and the beauty of nature? Step into Red Butte Garden's state-of-the-art greenhouses and take a behind-the-scenes look at where the Garden's annuals, container, Orangerie, and annual plant sale plants are grown. Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, 300 Wakara Way, 801-585-0556, Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., free with Garden Admission $12 and under/Registration required, redbuttegarden.org/greenhouse-tour