DUGWAY OUTDOOR TESTING, Trump Protest, Clean Air Rally 

DUGWAY OUTDOOR TESTING

While it's not exactly the Downwinders issue, outdoor testing surely affects the air you breathe. But let's give it a try. The public has a chance to hear all about the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground plans to conduct outdoor testing of small quantities of pharmaceuticals, "which pose an emerging threat to U.S. citizens and the Armed Forces," the public notice says. It will all be done in a "remote area" of DPG. They're going to see how the substances act in an outdoor environment, and test data will be used to verify and predict the behavior of larger testing. Wendover City Offices, City Council Room, 920 Wendover Blvd., Wendover, Thursday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m.; Tooele County Emergency Management Center, Policy Room, 15 E. 100 South, Tooele; Monday, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m.; Salt Lake City Library, Conference Room 4, Fourth Floor, 210 E. 400 South, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.; DPG Community Center, Conference Room 239, Dugway, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m., 801-237-2376, free, bit.ly/2jfZVJV

TRUMP PROTEST

Adding to the protest culture that has developed since Nov. 8, Utahns are gathering on Inauguration Day to make their voices heard. Utah Rejects Trump's Agenda is organized by the University of Utah Students for a Democratic Society and is more than just a march. It's an effort to start organizing against what they call "the racist, sexist, ableist and overall bigoted agenda" of the President-elect. Wallace Bennett Federal Building, 125 S. State, Friday, Jan. 20, 7-10 p.m., free

CLEAN AIR RALLY

And if you're concerned about the small particulates being sucked into your lungs, then you should attend the 2017 Clean Air, No Excuses Rally, where the mission is to "Hold the line; defend clean air!" The winter inversions are the best time to be heard and hold your state and federal officials accountable. It's not the first time Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, HEAL Utah, Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance, Utah Rivers Council and Utah Moms for Clear Air have marched to the Capitol. Make it their last. Utah Capitol Steps, 350 State, 435-491-0230, Saturday, Jan. 21, 1-2 p.m., free