February 08, 2017 News » The Ocho

Damned Grammys 

Eight more artists boycotting the 2017 Grammy Awards besides Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber:

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_ocho1-1-56f4f32e109efca3.jpg

8. Kanye West (he just wanted to make doubly sure you knew).
7. The Weekdy (The Weeknd’s oft-overlooked collaborator: “He’d be nothing without me!”).
6. Madonna (keeping Sunday open in case there’s a last-minute protest march that she can ruin).
5. Meghan Trainor (literally disappeared from the planet after winning Best New Artist last year).
4. Kanye West (will also be skipping the 2018, 2019 and 2021 awards, FYI).
3. Green Day (recently deported from the U.S. due to suspicious “British” accents).
2. Insane Clown Posse (Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope have standards).
1. The Piano Guys (busy preparing for upcoming “Rockin’ in Lockup!” tour of Trump internment camps).

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More The Ocho »

More by Bill Frost

  • Goodbye, Girls

    Lena Dunham's Girls begins the end; the robots return in Humans.
    • by Bill Frost
    • Feb 8, 2017

  • 10 Years of This?

    Eight fun factoids for the 10th anniversary of The Ocho:
    • by Bill Frost
    • Feb 1, 2017

  • Comics Relief

    Powerless lives on the DC Comics fringe; Santa Clarita Diet is delicious.
    • by Bill Frost
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • More »

Latest in The Ocho

  • 10 Years of This?

    Eight fun factoids for the 10th anniversary of The Ocho:
    • by Bill Frost
    • Feb 1, 2017

  • Love, Factually

    Eight—you knew this was coming—Alternative Facts:
    • by Bill Frost
    • Jan 25, 2017

  • #UpYrTrump

    Eight hashtags to follow on Inauguration Day for President Donald Trump:
    • by Bill Frost
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • SLC FYI

    8 facts and tips for first-timers visiting Salt Lake City
    • by Bill Frost
    • Jul 15, 2015

  • Ocho, Out

    8 reasons The Ocho has been canceled
    • by Bill Frost
    • Nov 4, 2015
Promotions
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation