Crazy Cool 

New Series: Few, if any, Buffy the Vampire Slayer "tributes" (or, if you prefer, "loving rip-offs") have gotten that classic series' deft blend of horror and humor as wonderfully right as British import Crazyhead, created and written by Misfits' Howard Overman. When 20-something Bristolian Amy (Cara Theobold) discovers she's a "seer" who can recognize the demon-possessed hiding among us, she forms an at-first-unlikely alliance with fellow seer-turned-hunter Raquel (Susan Wokoma); much ass-whipping and sass-quipping ensue. But, the six-episode Crazyhead's bedrock isn't action and wisecracks—it's the friendship between Amy and Raquel, a sweetly rocky bond that's as believable as it is hysterical. Also: killer soundtrack. Also, also: some of the loveliest public restrooms on television, British or otherwise.





A remake of the '70s sitcom with a Cuban-American twist, complete with single mom (Justina Machado), precocious kids, a sleazy building manager and, unfortunately, a damned laugh track. Norman Lear, the 94-year-old former comedy kingpin who managed to escape the Grim Reaper of 2016, is listed as an executive producer, but there's little reason for this to be called, or linked to,, even with a Gloria Estefan re-recording of the theme song: It's a bland, lazy sitcom in its own right. But, that hasn't hurt Netflix's other dim throwbacks,and, so thiswill probably outlast Lear.A smoldering Puerto-Rican Dorothy (Adria Arjona,) and a promisingly weird Wizard casting (Vincent D'Onofrio!) headline a "reimagining" ofthat's been kicked by NBC around for almost two years. Syfy tried this in 2007 with, a mess of a miniseries that dropped Zooey Deschanel into a steampunk nightmare that went nowhere darkly and slowly.is more in-line with its Friday-night lead-in: fantastical and soapy, but rarely scary (and, unlike, eye-poppingly expensive-looking; the CGI effects and D'Onofrio's wigs probably cost NBC more than all 12 currentdramas combined). Intriguing, but not built (or priced) to last.Long-missing-and-presumed-dead James Delancy (Tom Hardy) returns to 1814 London to inherit his late father's East India Company empire, only to become caught up in a treacherous trade conspiracy that might get him killed, as well. FX's last attempt at a period drama,, suffered from lack of star power (unless you count Vampire Bill from, which no one did), among many other problems;has BaneMad Max, fergawdsakes! It also has Ridley Scott and Steven Knight () onboard as producers, as well as a Too Many Shows-friendlier runtime of eight episodes. Dark, violent and sexy,should at least tide you over until the return of FX'sLoser Earthling Jeff (voiced by Brett Gelman) is observed by, and annoyed with, a trio of aliens crashing in his apartment. As Comedy Central cartoons go ... this is one of them. As with most—OK,—animated shorts from the network'sseries,offers little evidence that it deserves to be expanded into primetime and share an hour with a proven player like, but here it is. Still, comedy MVP Gelman can't help but make anything he's involved with better (ever seen?), and his distinctive delivery elevatesfrom standard stoner comedy to tolerable stoner comedy. An achievement, really.

