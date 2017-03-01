WOMEN'S WEEK, CANNABIS PANEL, A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN 

WOMEN'S WEEK

Don't wear provocative clothing, and you won't get raped, right? Wrong. That's called victim-blaming. This year's Women's Week explores rape culture and how it is manifested. More importantly, the events promote ways to disrupt the status quo. Highlights include special guest Staceyann Chin, a spoken-word poet, acclaimed performing artist and political activist; a panel discussion on society's desensitization to sexual assault; a bystander intervention training session; a film screening of Private Violence, and more. Women's Week celebrates the importance of social, economic, cultural and political achievement and well-being of women and girls. Don't miss it. Various locations, University of Utah, Monday-Friday, March 6-10, diversity.utah.edu

CANNABIS PANEL

Once again, it looks like medical marijuana is the can that Utah legislators keep kicking down the road. They just can't seem to get there, but that doesn't mean you can't. Join panel discussion Medical Cannabis in Utah with board members of TRUCE (Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education). Learn where Utah is on cannabis, what your local and federal options are, and how you can get involved. Christine Stenquist, co-founder of TRUCE, recounts being bedridden for 16 years with a brain tumor until discovering the medicinal benefits of cannabis. Washington Branch, Washington County Library, 220 N. 300 East, Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 5-6:45 p.m., bit.ly/2kUP8Hd

A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN

Not sure that Washington is getting the message? Don't stop now. International Women's Day is an opportunity to make yourself heard. Ignore those corporations that harm you and find ways to support businesses, organizations and communities that sustain you. Ask yourself: Do businesses support our communities, or do they drain them? Do they strive for gender equality, or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment, or do they profit from destruction and steal the futures of our children? It's up to you how to support the International Women's Strike: Women may take the day off from paid and unpaid labor, avoid shopping (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses) and wear red in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman. Everywhere, Wednesday, March 8, womensmarch.com/womensday