CHRISTMAS TREAT BOUTIQUE, BLOOD DRIVE, BOOK LAUNCH AND MORE 

CHRISTMAS TREAT BOUTIQUE

Last-minute holiday shoppers are welcome at the sugar-filled Christmas Treat Boutique. I mean, who doesn't need more sugar in their life? Expect sugar cookie kits, dessert cheese-balls, mini gingerbread cookie kits, chocolate-covered cherries and more from the cottage food establishment With Sugar on Top. There's always time to diet in the new year, so satisfy your sweet tooth now. 5258 Brundisi Way, Herriman, Thursday-Friday, Dec. 22-23, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bit.ly/2hsFAjA



BLOOD DRIVE

Join Amanda Dickson and donate blood at a time of year when it is sadly needed. Dickson is a radio announcer at KSL Newsradio, author of three books, professor at the University of Utah and a public speaker. ARUP is seeking A+, A-, O+ and O- blood types, which are much-needed at hospitals. There is also a need for platelets. If you have given whole blood before, you might want to consider becoming a platelet donor, too, at this Blood Drive. ARUP Blood Services, 9786 S. 500 West, Sandy, 801-584-5272, Friday, Dec. 23, noon-3 p.m., free, UtahBlood.org



BOOK LAUNCH

Young adults are waiting for Ever the Hunted, Erin Summerill's first young adult fantasy novel, which she releases just after Christmas. Summerill transitioned from professional wedding photographer to a Houghton Mifflin Harcourt author after what she calls a life-altering kidney donation experience. This Book Launch Party also celebrates her birthday. You can expect books for sale, prizes and fun. Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, 801-852-6650, Thursday, Dec. 29, 7-10 p.m., free, ErinSummerill.com



UFC FEMALE FIGHT

You probably know how mad some women have been since Nov. 8. Or maybe you don't care, but just want to see them go at it tooth-and-nail. Here's your chance, as Rhonda "Rowdy" Rousey comes to show her stuff at UFC 207. Rousey is now the No. 2 Women Bantamweight fighter in the world, and won an Olympic gold medal in judo at 17. Since 2010, she has had a successful mixed martial arts career and in 2012 became the first female fighter to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Rousey is also an actress who has appeared in titles like Entourage and The Expendables 3. Sandy Station, 8925 Harrison St., Sandy, 801-255-2078, Friday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., $5 in advance, SandyStation.Yapsody.com