Cheers for Bears Ears, Morality Check, Porn in Crosshairs 

Cheers for Bears Ears

The worst part of the Bears Ears monument designation was very simply the federal government. Utahns generally don't like the feds and think Utah can do everything better—way better. Just look at the image the feds used in their announcement—Arches National Park. And then, Utahns ask, what do you have against funding schoolchildren? You know, because Bears Ears includes School Institutional Trust Lands that can be traded for money. The Salt Lake Tribune debunked the idea in a story by Benjamin Woods wherein he mentions the 109,000 acres of SITLA lands and the opportunities for lucrative trades. Of course, Utah Treasurer David Damschen was just appalled by the feds' actions, even though the state maintains control of those lands. Damschen, in a post to Utah Political Capitol's MJ Orton, admitted he's hopeful. But you know—damned feds.





As Republicans maintain a vice-grip hold on Utah and the nation, citizens need to steel themselves for a spate of morals legislation. You know how the GOP has your best interests at heart and how they're going to help you overcome all your bad habits—like drinking. We won't even get into sex yet, but those bills are coming. Rep. Norm Thurston wants to reduce the legal driving limit to 0.05 percent blood alcohol content—something the National Transportation Safety Board wants. Articles in bothandnote that alcohol limits don't really prevent drunk driving. Not even the local nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving like the idea because it's hard to enforce.Back to the sex legislation. Yes, Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, wants to let people sue pornographers for emotional and psychological damage, the Trib reports. Weiler's the guy who gave Utah another first in the nation with a resolution declaring pornography a public-health crisis. It would indeed be interesting to watch someone prove in court how they've been hurt. A lengthy piece inmagazine examined the many problems with pornography research—many of which are gender-based. Ultimately, it says, the damage might have been done. PornHub, for instance, claims to get 100 million visitors a day. Still, we know the real reason Utah legislators are so interested. According to RT News (formerly Russia Today), porn leads to less "desire in young men to marry, dissatisfaction in marriage and infidelity." Let's not mess with getting men hitched.