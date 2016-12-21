Blue Xmas 

Untitled Document
click to enlarge
8. The West Wing Virtual Reality Experience
, with VR glasses and President Jed Bartlet body pillow (Best Buy, $299).
7.
Skip-Ahead-to-2021 “Kittens & Komrades” desk/bunker calendar (Target, $13.99).
6.
Pumpkin Spice ‘n’ St. John’s Wort Blend coffee K-Cup 24-pack (Starbucks, $18.99).
5.
“Paul Krugman Comfort Beard” tear-absorbent fuzzy yoga mat (Lululemon, $59.99).
4. Revolting: A Compendium of Katy Perry’s Election Night Tweets
coffee-table book (Barnes & Noble, $79.99).
3.
Guest certificate for Canadian timeshare with Lena Dunham, Raven Symone and Ne-Yo
(TripAdvisor.com, $9,999.99).
2.
Autographed photo from the President-elect of Utah, Evan McMullin (EvanMcMullin.com, $9.99).
1.
Bernie Sanders-shaped Gummy Xanax 400-count pill bottle (Whole Foods, $49.99).