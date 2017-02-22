 Grown-Up Liquor Laws | Urban Living

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Grown-Up Liquor Laws

Posted By on February 22, 2017, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
culture_urbanliving1-1.jpg

You knew it, I knew it, and now it's official: According to California's Alcohol Research Group, Utah has some of the most expensive booze in the U.S. because there's no competition—all sales and operations are controlled by state government. Our price markup for wine is the highest in the country, at 88 percent. And the markup for spirits, also 88 percent, is the sixth highest.

Folks who visit here often think we have insanely archaic liquor laws. Many believe we still only sell liquor in mini-bottles at restaurants. But when the Olympics came to town in 2002 our laws conveniently became more lax, allowing visitors to enjoy a cocktail before the torch was lit. You might laugh, but if you wanted a cocktail back in the day, you had to mix it yourself and buy a mini bottle (like the ones on planes) from restaurant hostesses. If you craved a Manhattan or sex on the beach, you'd have to go to a private club and buy a membership—which usually cost $30 per year. For those of us that drank booze and liked to party, we'd have to buy memberships to each and every club. Think about it—you like to go to Bar X, The Green Pig, The Oyster Bar or Funk 'n' Dive at different times. Back then, you'd have to have a card to each bar or club, which would be around $120 per year for just those four.

The private club has virtually disappeared and soon 3.2 beer will also vanish. Utah Beer Wholesalers Association reported that last year Utahns drank 29 percent of the 3.2-percent alcohol-by-volume beer in the U.S., only behind Oklahomans who drank 56 percent. Oklahoma passed a law this last fall allowing for wine and full-strength beer to be sold in grocery and convenience stores, and they were just as, if not more, conservative in their drinking laws. Now the boozy floodgates are open and big mainstream breweries are scurrying to cut down on 3.2 beer production. Utah might have a hard time getting its piss water in the future as craft beers take over the planet. Consumers will surely demand that craft beers with higher alcohol content be sold in stores other than state liquor outlets. And if you can get craft beer with, say, 6 percent alcohol, why not allow wine at 10 percent? Changes are coming, Utah. It's only logical. It might also explain why legislators are trying lower the legal driving limit to .05 percent BAC. Who knows?

More by Babs Delay

  • Capitol Tours

    It looks like Saturdays have been unofficially designated as "Protest Saturdays." Here, folks rally from the Federal Building up the hill to the Capitol. The Utah Highway Patrol estimated about 6,000 people attended the Women's March last month, and about 7,000-8,000 at the March for Refugees.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Feb 15, 2017

  • Ski, Boards and Ice

    I mention skateboarding because it's related to snowboarding, and this time of year is Ski and Snowboard Month in Utah. When I first moved here, I learned to ski, but that was on two long boards, not one. Supposedly the first snowboard was invented by Sherman Poppen, who in 1965 came up with the idea of one board called the Snurfer.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Jan 25, 2017

  • Tiny Homes

    It's as if some people have a fetish with dollhouses, whereas others just don't need more than a pillow, a pan, a toilet and some clothes to exist.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Jan 11, 2017
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • Capitol Tours

    It looks like Saturdays have been unofficially designated as "Protest Saturdays." Here, folks rally from the Federal Building up the hill to the Capitol. The Utah Highway Patrol estimated about 6,000 people attended the Women's March last month, and about 7,000-8,000 at the March for Refugees.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Feb 15, 2017

  • Damn those Dams!

    One reason I live in Utah is because our landscapes from border to border are freakin' gorgeous. I also love, love, love the snow and cold temperatures. The more snow, the better.
    • by Babs De Lay
    • Feb 8, 2017

  • Tree of Life

    If, like me, you've driven to Wendover more times than you can count, you're probably familiar with that odd concrete "Tree of Utah" sculpture about 25 miles east.
    • by Babs De Lay
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation