Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Wine Wednesday: Tommasi Le Rosse Pinot Grigio
Posted
By Ted Scheffler
on March 15, 2017, 8:19 AM
click to enlarge
I know what you're thinking: Pinot Grigio is so BORING.
Not this one. Pinot Grigio can be ridiculously mundane, but there are good ones out there and this is one of them: Tommasi Viticoltori Le Rosse Pinot Grigio 2015
(SRP $17).
This wine from Italy's Veneto region - where Tommasi has produced wine for four generations - is more complex than a lot of Pinot Grigio, with good acidity and ripe tropical fruit flavors, white peach, honeysuckle, and ginger. It's fermented entirely in stainless steel, making for a clean-tasting, unoaked white wine with a crisp finish.
Tommasi Viticoltori Le Rosse Pinot Grigio 2015 is a nice wine to sip by itself, but also pairs very well with grilled seafood and Asian flavors - even sushi and sashimi. It's a terrific springtime sipper.
Tags: Pinot Grigio, Italy, Tommasi, Veneto, white wine, Le Rosse, Image