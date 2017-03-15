Wine Wednesday: Tommasi Le Rosse Pinot Grigio

click to enlarge

I know what you're thinking:Not this one. Pinot Grigio can be ridiculously mundane, but there are good ones out there and this is one of them:(SRP $17).This wine from Italy's Veneto region - where Tommasi has produced wine for four generations - is more complex than a lot of Pinot Grigio, with good acidity and ripe tropical fruit flavors, white peach, honeysuckle, and ginger. It's fermented entirely in stainless steel, making for a clean-tasting, unoaked white wine with a crisp finish.Tommasi Viticoltori Le Rosse Pinot Grigio 2015 is a nice wine to sip by itself, but also pairs very well with grilled seafood and Asian flavors - even sushi and sashimi. It's a terrific springtime sipper.