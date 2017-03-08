Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Wine Wednesday: Bodegas Las Orcas Winemaker Dinner
By Ted Scheffler
on March 8, 2017, 8:50 AM
This Sunday, March 12, 2017, Finca restaurant will host a winemaker dinner featuring Bodegas Las Orcas wines from Spain with winemaker Raimundo Abando.
Brad Jensen of Bon Vivant Imports describes the Las Orcas
winery and region as follows:
Bodegas las Orcas is a small, family-owned and operated winery in the Rioja Alavesa region of Spain. The winery was officially founded in 1900 in the town of Laguardia and made wine in their traditional cellar underneath the medieval town until the construction of the new bodega just outside the town wall in 1999. Raimundo and his wife Cristina run the winery today and make remarkable Rioja wines using only fruit from their own family vineyards. The vineyards are tended naturally without the use of artificial fertilizers or pesticides and the wines are fermented using native yeasts and absolutely minimal filtration. All wines are vegan friendly.
One of the longest-lived, and most recognizable wine regions on the Iberian Peninsula, is the famous Rioja DOCa of Northern Spain. Centuries of viniculture and tradition have created this area as one of the most distinct and iconic areas for the well-known Tempranillo grape. Having three major sub-zones (Alavesa, Alta, and Baja) that share in different proportions combinations of chalky-clay, ferrous-clay, and alluvial soils, combined with the influence of the great Ebro River, Rioja has a true sense of place in each bottle. Protected from the great winds of Northern Spain by the Cantabrian Mountains, this 100-mile long continental climate zone is known for its fantastically age-able reds (which can include bits of Garnacha, Graciano, and Mazuela), as well as some small amounts of delicious Rose and White wines (primarily from Viura, Malvasia, and Garnacha Blanca).
The Finca dinner kicks off at 6:30 PM and the cost per person is $40 for the five-course dinner and $45 for the (optional) wine pairings, plus tax and gratuity. Phone 801-487-0699 to reserve your spot. Seating is limited.
