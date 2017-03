Wine Wednesday: Bodegas Las Orcas Winemaker Dinner

This Sunday, March 12, 2017, Finca restaurant will host a winemaker dinner featuring Bodegas Las Orcas wines from Spain with winemaker Raimundo Abando.Brad Jensen of Bon Vivant Imports describes the Las Orcas winery and region as follows:The Finca dinner kicks off at 6:30 PM and the cost per person is $40 for the five-course dinner and $45 for the (optional) wine pairings, plus tax and gratuity. Phone 801-487-0699 to reserve your spot. Seating is limited.