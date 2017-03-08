Golden Spike Comedy Festival

click to enlarge

Starting tonight, Wiseguys will be hosting their first ever Golden Spike Comedy & Podcast Festival. Set to take place over four different locations from March 8-11, the festival will have a mix 50 different shows and performers taking the stage, with a hearty mix of local favorites and visiting guests. Before everything kicks off tonight, we had a chance to chat (briefly) with club owner Keith Stubbs about putting the festival together and the lineup we're set to see over the next few days.Life is really good. Very busy with family and Wiseguys.It is going well. We are excited to be in downtown Salt Lake City and the new owners The Gateway are fantastic!That is true. I am still looking for the right space south of Salt Lake City in Draper, Sandy or Lehi.There are some great comedy festivals around the world, and I thought it was time to try to bring one that included podcasts to Utah.I enjoy listening to podcasts and some of the best are hosted by comedians. My favorite ishosted by Jimmy Pardo, and I am thrilled that he would agree to come and be a part of our fest.I reached out to some friends of mine in the biz and put together the lineup. Also, I wanted different styles of comedy represented. My friend and comedian Christian Pieper (who now lives in L.A.) is also helping coordinate and help keep me sane.The shows will include national, local and regional comics.We actually are doing shows at four locations during the festival. Moab Brewery, Corona and PBR have all come on board as sponsors. Shows will be at Wiseguys Downtown SLC at the Gateway and the three other spaces also located at The Gateway.Comedy, live podcasts and late night after-party with the talent, sponsors and staff at Wiseguys SLC.I am hoping to do this every year. Fingers crossed.That comedy in Utah is alive and well!Great comedy!!